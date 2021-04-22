Earth Day: Ratan Tata Lauds Volunteers Who 'protect, Conserve And Fight For Our Planet'

On the occasion of Earth Day, Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata took to his Instagram account to share a heartwarming post for the volunteers working for the conservation of the planet. Tata also mentioned Hasiru Dala Innovations, New Leaf Dynamic Technologies and Himalayan Rocket Stove. Through his post, he also appreciated young people working for protecting the blue planet.

Ratan Tata's message on Earth Day

In the post, Tata shares stories of the organisations and people working for conserving the planet. He praised Hasiru Dala Innovations, an organisation that developed a model to convert waste-pickers into micro-entrepreneurs. His post mentioned New Leaf Dynamic Technologies develops refrigeration system powered by biomass or farm waste. He also appreciated Himalayan Rocket Stove, an energy-efficient, biomass-based cooking and heating system.

He also praised young people who are protecting the planet. He shared the story about Dr Krithi Karanth working as a conservation scientist at the centre for Wildlife studies and has researched conservation issues in India. He talked about Arati Kumar-Rao working as an environmental photographer and writer. She has documented the effects of land-use change on the ecosystem. In the post, he mentioned Dr Purnima Devi Burman, a conservation biologist in Assam. He appreciated Haaziq Kazi, a 14-year-old known for his project ERVIS that is designed to clean oceans. Through his post, he praised Suprabha Seshan, an environmentalist focusing on the importance of nurturing links between people and the environment. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared on Instagram, the post has gathered 349,324 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. Netizens took to the comments section to appreciate the post of the businessman. One user wrote, "Sir you are my inspiration." Another individual commented, "Sir you are really great." Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year and theme for this year's Earth Day is "Restoring our Earth".

(Image Credit: RatanTata/Instagram)

