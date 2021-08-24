'Ecstatically Joyous': Elephant Enjoys In A Pool Of Water On His Birthday, Watch Video

Videos of elephants enchanting social media users with their cute antics are plenty across the internet these days. One such video has been posted on Twitter, that shows an elephant enjoying in a pool of water. The video has been shared by Oregon Zoo to wish the elephant on his 13th birthday. The video captured the cute moments of Samudra, who in the clip after having fun in the water, can be seen playing with another elephant.

Samudra enjoying in a pool of water

The video has been shared by Oregon Zoo alongside the caption, "Samudra turned 13 today!". In the video posted on Twitter, the elephants can be seen having a mud bath. The giant animal can be seen splashing the muddy water with its leg. In the video, the elephant named Samudra can be seen playing with another elephant. After the mud bath, the tusker can be spotted eating fruits.

Watch the video here:

Samudra turned 13 today! pic.twitter.com/pFEnYgMaOc — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) August 23, 2021

The video since being shared on the microblogging site has garnered over 24K views and several reactions. Netizens, amused by the cute antics of the elephants shared their views in the comments section. Many netizens wished the elephant happy birthday. One user commented, "Happy birthday to Samudra". Another user commented, "Teenagers like to have fun". Another user wrote, "So ecstatically joyous!". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: OregonZoo/Twitter