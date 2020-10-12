Video Of Snowball Fight From 1896 Wins Internet; Netizens Say 'remember To Have Fun Today'

A black and white footage showing people from France playing in snow during the year 1896 was given life when it was converted into a colorful video and its speed was adjusted. The video was originally captured by Auguste and Louis and has been recently edited by Joaquim Campa. Along with this video, Champa has shared another thread that shows various cities from across the globe during the beginning of the 20th century.

Edited snowball fight footage

As per the Youtube channel that features the original footage, the original film called Bataille de boules de neige is a French short black and white silent documentary film which was directed by Louis Lumiere. The film was shot in Lyon, France, using a cinématographe, an all-in-one camera which was also as a film projector and developer. The film was originally made in a 35 mm format with an aspect ratio of 1.33:1.

The bio beautifully describes the footage as it says, “The camera is centred on a pathway made through a snow-covered city street. On both side of the pathway, several men and women are engaged in a snowball fight. A cyclist comes forward upon the path towards the fight, and is hit by a couple snowballs as he approaches. He continues riding towards the snowball-armed melee and is struck successively by several nearby participants as he comes between them, losing control of his bicycle and falling to the ground. His cap is flung onto the pathway”. The edited version shows the beautiful colors of the footage and it has been speed adjusted to fit for the audience of the 21st century.

Mesmerized on watching the edited version, netizens bombarded the comment section. The video has managed to gather almost 8.5 Million views. Appreciating the video, one person wrote, "Brought a smile to my face. Thanks".

Original West Side Story. — Tameka Jones (@MinnieJones12) October 2, 2020

Amazing — Mikey David 87 (@Mikeyd46345553) October 3, 2020

Fun — Fluffpup (@DogFluffpup) October 3, 2020

This is amazing! Sweet! — Little Fingers Neuman (@LittleNeuman) October 1, 2020

how hipster — oh what now (@Simon_in_London) October 1, 2020

Remember to have fun today. https://t.co/Rys83EJrZr — Allan (@withthedarkside) October 11, 2020

This is just plain lovely ❄️ https://t.co/1zlSnnkdsw — Tanya Burek (@tanyaNburek) October 9, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@JoaquimCampa)

