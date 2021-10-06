'Eggstronaut': This Boiled Egg Looks Like An 'astronaut With Waving Arm', Watch Video

Every day, several videos circulate on the internet, some of them are emotional, while others are hilarious. Similarly, a video has surfaced on the internet that has caught the attention of users. The short clip shows a person holding a boiled egg, but obviously, that's not what is attention-worthy, it's how the boiled egg looks like!

'Boiled egg looking like an astronaut waving their arm'

The video shared on Reddit has amused netizens, who reacted to the clip. In the 9-second video, the person can be seen holding the boiled egg. As the video starts, a sound can also be heard in the clip. It is, however, the caption of the clip that has grabbed attention. The video has been posted alongside the caption, "This boiled egg that came out looking like an astronaut waving their arm". Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Reddit, the video has been 85% upvoted. Netizens, amused to see the clip shared their reactions in the comments section. Some of the netizens even thought that the boiled egg was a toy at first. One user commented, "Thought it was a toy at first glance, before I read the title". Another user wrote, "It's real life Astro the PlayStation mascot!", commented another user.

