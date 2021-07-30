Elderly Couple 'BonPon' Set Relationship Goals On Instagram; Wear Matching Clothes

An elderly Japanese couple, Tsuyoshi and Tomi, have been married for 41 years and are affectionately called 'BonPon' on social media. The elderly couple has been seen in matching outfits on Instagram that went viral. Earlier, their daughter posted the picture which logged in many likes and comments. Since then, the couple is extremely active on the internet and regularly post their pictures standing together. The couple always post their pictures in similar outfits.

Have a look at the picture:

While Speaking to The Guardian, Tomi said that they are happy to be described as style icons on social media, but they really wear inexpensive clothes which anyone can buy. Further, he said that earlier he was not convinced with the idea of matching styles, even they did not coordinate their outfits for few years. Tomi said that he used to find matching styles embarrassing at a young age, but he does not feel ashamed now. He said that they use to spend a lot of time together. Each day they both decide and match their clothes, even they are collaborating with a local designer to make clothes.

Husband helping wife during workout sets relationship goals

In 2020, another video of a husband helping a wife during her workout session went viral on the internet and had set relationship goals for all. The video which showed a husband “helping” his wife in a workout had left the internet in chuckles for all right reasons. Originally shared on Reddit by “r/funny,” the short video clip showed a husband making hilarious sounds while his wife tried to work out. His jest had taken over the internet with the video garnering over nearly 17 thousand upvotes. The video started by showing the wife, dressed in her athleisure outfit, jumping as a part of her workout. However, her husband who watched her from a distance started making hilarious sounds every time she took a leap. After taking a few jumps, she eventually burst into laughter.

Linking his "weird" sounds to that of the video game Mario, the husband hilariously added that he was "playing Mario" while his wife was working out. The post, which was made last year had become a fan favourite. "She wants to be so damn mad at you but it’s too damn funny!" a user wrote. "I posted something about living in a higher floor apartment and got downvoted but this was literally my exact thought. Between this and deciding to vacuum every day at midnight I’m going insane," wrote a second one. Yet another wrote, "That is adorable! It's the stuff like this that truly makes relationships special. Being completely unafraid to be super silly just to make the other person laugh. Keep it up, fren!"

(IMAGE: BONPON511/INSTA)

