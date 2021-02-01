Elderly Couple In Kolkata Dances To 90s Romantic Hit In Cafe, Internet Hit With Nostalgia

An elderly couple in Kolkata has won the internet with nostalgia after the couple grooved to the 90s hit romantic single at a local cafe. In a footage shared by the businesswoman Mamta Sharma Das on her Instagram account, a senior citizen husband and a wife danced on the Woh Chali Woh Chali song from the popular Bollywood movie Bombay Vikings. Clad in a sari, the woman was seen shaking a leg with her husband attired in a winter sweater and pants. “Last night HRC Kolkata was something else. The band played 90s indie pop and songs that made me live through my school life,” the woman wrote in the caption of the video, reminiscing the old days. Furthermore, she added, “Nostalgia is deadly, and when the company is great the vibe bifold.

This couple grooving was the parents of the lead vocalist; I envy this guy. HRC never felt so soft.” “Cheers to more women dancing in sarees cheers to Kolkata. City of joy (sic), that's Kolkata for you (sic),” Das added in the caption. In the video, the couple was seen engrossed dancing to the old romantic number and the spectators watched, interestingly, the band lead vocalist playing the 90s hit was reportedly their son. The video garnered close to 27,000 likes in Instagram and is being widely circulated across social media. Viewers cheered for the lively elderly couple and poured a slew of hearts in the comments thread.

Netizens cherished 'power couple'

“Hahaa that would totally be me in years to come, I can rock the dance floor in a saree and how,” a user wrote in the comments thread. “Sweetest thing I saw today!! So romantic,” another said. “Wow, this is love. Totally crushing over them and the vibe,” one other wrote. “How sweet this is! I love the fact that they’re dancing for themselves and are so in the moment,” one other commented. Netizens lauded the spirit of the power couple despite the elderly, for filling the establishment with positive vibes as they inspired the younger generation.

