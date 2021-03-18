Elderly Couple Left Dangling 100 Feet Off Ground After Horrific Crash, See Pics

An elderly couple in the US state of Idaho were left dangling 100 feet above the ground after their truck swirled off a bridge. Spine chilling photographs of the couple were shared online by Magic Valley Paramedics, which revealed that their vehicle was only held aloft after the crash by a safety chain that had been connected to a trailer. Later reports have revealed that the unidentified couple belonged to the state capital Boise and hung there for four hours eight minutes before Idaho State Police Trooper arrived for their dramatic rescue.

According to the Facebook post, at 2:42 pm on March 16, the Idaho State Police Trooper drove onto the scene. After which, the trooper communicated with the couple asking them if they were okay. Luckily, both were safe and on alert. It was then that the trooper began their “magical rescue”. With the help of two others, he secured an additional set of chains from a semi-truck driver, attached them to the dangling pick up, and provided additional strength to hold the pickup until rescue crews could arrive.

Soon a full team of emergency responders arrived on the scene including a team of specially trained rope rescue paramedics, the Magic Valley Paramedics SORT amongst others. “Once on scene, the SORT members were able to rappel down to the dangling pickup truck and attached a harness to each victim allowing rescuers to raise each to safety”, the post described.

In addition to the couple, two small dogs were also in the truck, who was rescued and sent to the home of a family member. As per witnesses, the driver of the pick up, a2004 F-350 towing a 30-foot camp trailer, had lost control and plunged the vehicle. In the aftermath, the head of the team said that he was proud of the rescuers.

Netizens hail 'team of heroes'

The post meanwhile has created a stir on the internet racking up over eight thousand reactions online. “What an amazing rescue. First responders beyond HEROS!!!!! ,” commented a netizen hailing the rescuers for their deed. “Incredible event! Excellent job by all responders! God wasn't done with that family!,” added another.











