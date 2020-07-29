Texas: Elderly Couple Survives Coronavirus And Cancer Together

A Texas couple feels extremely lucky and blessed after battling the novel coronavirus and cancer after finishing chemotherapy. Robert and Janice Beechman have been married for about 46 years. They said that they feel extremely lucky and blessed to be here as they have just overcome a storm of tough times.

The fighter couple

Robert said that he and his wife were taking all the precautions, but they started experiencing mild symptoms and he had to get himself tested after the symptoms remained for almost two weeks. Soon, he was admitted to a hospital in Dallas when he tested positive. Just a month before, his wife had undergone a surgery for breast cancer and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. When she was just about to begin her chemotherapy, she came to know about her husband’s situation.

Robert said that he is grateful to his doctor who helped him in his road to recovery. His doctor was Mr. Satyam Nayak at the Parkland Hospital in Dallas. Robert said that his doctor would indulge him in a conversation to get his mind off the virus. Reports suggest that Robert had told his doctor about his previous two strokes and how he had to miss his wedding anniversary because of that. The doctor very smartly used it as a motivational factor for Robert’s road to recovery. Nayak suggested to him a plan where Robert could get back home before his anniversary and celebrate it with his wife. Meanwhile, Janice was battling with ovarian cancer and had tested positive for coronavirus even though her symptoms were mild. Robert said that he is best friends with her wife and while he was recovering it was hard to see Janice go through the health issues.

Reports suggest that due to her coronavirus diagnosis she had not started her chemotherapy sessions. Currently, after surviving two surgeries, the novel coronavirus, chemotherapy and being declared as cancer free, the Beechams said that they are extremely grateful to god and they would have not been able to battle all of this without the blessings of god. Janice’s radiation therapy is still pending, but the couple is happy to be together and spend another year of togetherness.

