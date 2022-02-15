Elderly Kashmiri Woman's English Skills Take Social Media By Storm; Watch

There is ‘no age limit for learning' and once again this saying has been proven true when a video of an old woman showcasing her learning abilities, went viral in no time. The 37-second-long video of an old Kashmiri lady boasting her freshly learned English skills took the internet by storm. The video shows an old woman who might be in her 80s and a young man by her side.

At the beginning of the video, it can be seen that the young man is asking some questions in the Kashmiri language and the lady is answering them in English with a Kashmiri pronunciation. The lady is witnessed to be saying words of everyday things. In the Kashmiri language, the young man mentions several fruits, plants, as well as animals, and then asks the woman, who is dressed in Kashmiri traditional clothes.

Kashmiri woman showcasing her talent

Even though she had trouble remembering 'cat' at first, she soon compensates it by pronouncing the creature in her own unique way and her overpowering Kashmiri accent appears to have won several hearts. She then continues to name onion, apple, garlic, and dog.

The video footage was uploaded on the Twitter platform by the user "Syed Sleet Shah" with the caption, “The circle of life! They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life!”

The circle of life ! 💜

They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables ! What is even more wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life ! 💫 pic.twitter.com/NxQ7EHjAwZ — Syed Sleet Shah (@Sleet_Shah) February 14, 2022

Netizens' reactions to the Kashmiri woman's video

The video that was uploaded on February 14, 2022, on the platform has garnered over 63.1K views and 1847 likes. The video also obtained various heart-touching comments and several praises of the old lady. One of the users wrote, “At this stage, she knows much more than our some youth it is really appreciable.”, while the other wrote, “Imagine being born when everything was horse and wagon and then live to see people walk on the moon!” and the third commented, “This is how a True Student will be and NOT demanding anything else.. Just keep learning irrespective of age!!”

(Image: Twitter/ @Sleet_Shah)