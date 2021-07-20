Elderly Man Escapes Death On Rail Tracks After Driver Applies Emergency Break; Watch Video

An elderly man was rescued from the cowcatcher after he narrowly escaped death on the rail tracks. The incident took place in Mumbai's Kalyan area on July 18, Sunday, when an old man was almost run over while he was crossing the train tracks. He was caught by surprise in front of the Mumbai-Varanasi Express.

#WATCH | A senior citizen narrowly escaped death after a locomotive train in Mumbai's Kalyan area applied emergency brakes to save the man as he was crossing the tracks. pic.twitter.com/RwXksT3TCM — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Hari Shankar fell and got stuck under the train

70-year-old Hari Shankar tried to cross the railway track when the Mumbai-Varanasi Express started to roll on from platform no. 4 of Kalyan Railway Station around 12.45 pm, the Central Railway press release informed. The loco pilots of a Mumbai-Varanasi train applied emergency brakes in the Godspeed after being alerted by a rail official. A senior citizen narrowly escaped death after a "locomotive train in Mumbai's Kalyan area applied emergency brakes," the ANI reported. The video of the incident that was recorded uploaded by a passerby went viral immediately after it was put on the social media platforms.

Loco pilots rewarded

Central Railway GM Alok Kansal has announced cash award of Rs 2,000 each to LP, ALP and CPWI (Chief Permanent Way Inspector) for their timely act of saving the person: Central Railway, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI) Santosh Kumar saw the elderly man and shouted to raise an alarm to the loco pilot SK Pradhan and assistant loco pilot Ravi Shankar G. On hearing the alert, both the drivers immediately applied emergency brakes. They also climbed down the engine and pulled up the elderly man from under the train, the release said.

Immediately after the incident, the Central Railway issued an advisory alerting people to avoid crossing rail tracks. The advisory also warned that crossing rail tracks are extremely dangerous and could prove fatal. The Central Railway has announced a cash reward of Rs 2,000 each for the two loco pilots and CPWI for their timely act of saving the man’s life, said General Manager, Alok Kansal. However, the amount of the reward received sharp criticism from netizens. Twitteratis called the reward amount a "practical joke" for saving someone's life. "Rich sports persons get hefty award money and poor real-life heroes are paid pennies. So basically these awards amount depends on the economic status of the receiver rather than the deeds," wrote one user.

