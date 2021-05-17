Elderly Man Gifts Toddler A Dollar While Shopping In Supermarket; Netizens Impressed

Amid the overwhelming COVID-19 situation, a video of an elderly man giving money to a toddler while grocery shopping in the supermarket is winning hearts. The video of the kind-hearted stranger, shared on Reddit, is making netizens happy and they took to the comments section to appreciate the elderly man.

Elderly man gives money to toddler

The video features a child named Lily pushing a mini shopping cart in a supermarket along with her mother. Lily in the supermarket meets an elderly man who asks the girl 'You are out shopping too? What are you buying? You see anything you want? He then offers her a dollar to help with her shopping. The mother tells the child to thank the elderly man for the kind gesture. She then thanks the man and the child then goes ahead with her shopping. Take a look at the video.

Since being shared on Reddit, the video has got more than 11000 upvotes and hundreds of reactions from netizens. The people in the comments section praise the elderly man for his kind-heartedness. One user commented, "I would die for that man." Another person wrote, "That old man must be protected. He is gold." "This kind of story starts my day happy. Make me smile", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

