Elderly Man Plays Street Cricket; Netizens Amazed At His 'energy Level' | Watch

The love for the game of cricket is never-ending in India and people watch the match with keen interest. Youngsters are often seen playing cricket with their friends on the streets. Recently, a video of an elderly man enthusiastically playing cricket with youngsters has surfaced on the internet. The man in the video is seen jumping in joy as he plays cricket with the young boys.

The video has been shared by a Twitter user who goes by @Madan_Chikna alongside the caption, "In India, Cricket stays till the last breath." In the video, the elderly man can be seen holding a bat and he then fiercely hits the ball. After hitting the ball, the man can be seen running between the stumps and he even jumped at the crease in excitement. As the man is running between the stumps, the people present there can be heard applauding the elderly man. Watch the video here:

Netizens amazed at elderly man's 'energy level'

Since being shared, the 14-second video clip has garnered over 4,000 views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed to see the elderly man enthusiastically playing cricket, reacted to the clip. One user commented, "Nothing brings this collective joy as sports. India and Indians are lucky to have cricket." Another user commented, "The energy level." Check out some more reactions below:

97-year-old Leonid Stanislavskyi plays tennis with Rafael Nadal

Earlier in October, Tennis ace Rafael Nadal welcomed 97-year-old Leonid Stanislavskyi to his training centre in Spain to fulfil the dream of the special player. The 97-year-old man wanted to play with Nadal and the Spanish player happily obliged. A video of Nadal and Stanislavskyi locking horns in a brief tennis match was shared on social media by Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar on Twitter.

In the video, Nadal hit the ball towards Stanislavskyi, who then showed his excitement by sending the ball back towards the legendary player. Stanislavskyi proved he could still play at the age of 97 as all of his shots landed at Nadal's side of the court. According to the caption shared by Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, Leonid Stanislavskyi even holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest tennis player.

