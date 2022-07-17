Elderly Man Struggles Before Going Down On One Knee, But Woos Wife With Rose; Video Viral

Love transcends all barriers, including age and time; and to grow old with the one you love is a dream that every lover strives to live. Exemplifying this statement is a recent viral video that shows an elderly man, kneeling down to offer his wife a red rose.

The viral video opens up to show the man getting down on one knee to give a rose to his wife on their 44th anniversary. The couple looked their stylish best in traditional attire, the husband in a kurta-pyjama-Nehru jacket set, while the wife looked beautiful in a colourful saree.

While he struggled a bit initially, he managed to get down on one knee with some help from a close one and his wife’s smile was heartening to watch. '44 years of togetherness' read a text insert in the Instagram reel, along with 'Happy Anniversary' to 'Ma and Papa' written in Hindi. The video was shared by their daughter on Instagram, who while sharing the video, asked help for captioning it. She also used hashtags 'strong bond', 'happy together', 'better together', 'always together', 'mom dad', couple goals', 'love is in air,' and 'lucky us' in the caption.

'This is pure love', say netizens

The video of the adorable couple has garnered around 1 million views and received over 100K likes. Many netizens in the comments section expressed themselves in praise of the elderly couple. A user wrote, "Love increases as you grow old together." Another person commented, "Wow, they both look so cute how dadu is making efforts to bring a smile on dadi's face is so adorable long and happy life to both of them". "The best I have ever seen," read another comment.