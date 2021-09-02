Elderly Man's Adorable Gesture For Neighbour Wins Acclaim Among Netizens; Watch Video Here

It's always a delight to see certain videos that show individuals doing tiny, simple deeds which turn into something meaningful for others. Those videos certainly touch the hearts of many. One such video was witnessed on social media recently. In the video footage, it is seen that a woman's elderly neighbour does something absolutely thoughtful for her. There is every chance that this clip would leave you happy and restore one's faith in humanity.

The kind gesture of an elderly man

In the video posted on Twitter, it is seen that a woman goes to open her main door and on opening the door, an elderly man gives her a package of food with a pleasant smile. The woman can be heard saying, “There you are! I was waiting for my sticky buns!” The man replied “okie dokie,” and left after waving goodbye.

The video was shared on Twitter from the account “@dddiiinaaa.” While posting the video, she wrote, “my neighbor used to go to the grocery store at 8 and now goes at 6 am to make it back home before 7:30 so I can have sticky buns before I leave for class every Monday. I don’t deserve this angel of a human.”

Take a look at the post:

Since it was uploaded, the short video clip has garnered more than 215.7k views and over 20k likes. The video was even retweeted by 1,590 people. Several internet users expressed their feelings in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “You better do something thoughtful for him too,” while another said, “okie dokie!” i wanna give him a hug.” A netizen jokingly said, “I know and the fact that he doesn’t even stay to chat like just drops the food off and carries on melts my heart.” Another one wrote, “How wonderfully considerate n thoughtful!”, “Wait what?! This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen” and many more comments wherein Twitter users praised the elderly man's gesture.

Yet another act of kindness

A few days back, according to Metro.co.uk, a widower RAF veteran who turned 101 has received more than 700 birthday cards. The man received these birthday cards from total strangers. Jack Annall, a 101-year-old widower, was unable to see his daughter on his 100th birthday since his daughter is in Australia and is unable to fly owing to COVID-19 limitations.

Vicky Gudgin, the manager of the care facility where Annall lives, in Halifax, West Yorkshire, encouraged people to send him birthday greeting cards as he had to spend his birthday alone. To Gudgin's surprise, people responded to her appeal and the man received over 700 letters. This small gesture by Gudgin made it a very memorable day for Jack Annall.

