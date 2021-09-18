Internet is flooded with hilarious posts and online challenges, and the latest post, which is doing rounds on social media platforms, is trending in the name of the 'touch it' challenge. In the viral video, elderly people are seen matching their moves on the lyrics of the song Touch It by Ghanaian singer KiDi. The video clip has now become a social media hit and netizens are surprised to watch the elderly people performing on the song. Ever since the Touch it challenge started on social media, many people took part and made unique versions showing their creativity, but the latest version has turned many eyeballs on social media.

In the viral video, five elderly members of a family are seen standing in a parallel row, pointing their hands towards their feet. In the background, one can hear the Touch it song playing. The elderly members are seen acing with their synchronized moves on the Touch It lyrics. What left the audience even more amused was the last part of the video where five girls of the family actually came and touched the feet of the elderly people following the lyrics "Touch it, touch it."

Viral video: Elderly people take part in 'Touch It' challenge, netizens surprised

The video, which was first shared by an Instagram user named Anikta Mhatre is giving a major family goal vibe to the users on social media. So far, the video has garnered humongous views and over 2.1 lakh likes since it first went online. The post also attracted hilarious reactions from users, while many said it was the 'best version' of the touch it challenges. One user who saw the post said, "Awesome and the best creative version". Another Instagrammer expressed his honest opinion and said, "My family member would never be able to do it," as he also wrote, "Very cooperative family".

IMAGE: Instagram/@Aniktamhatre