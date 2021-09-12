Elderly Woman Feeding Elephant With Her Hands Wins Hearts Of Netizens; WATCH

Videos involving mother animals playing with their babies are the most adorable ones that social media users have always loved. However, this time, in a heartwarming video, a human mother sharing a special bond with a giant creature has won the hearts of thousands of netizens.

A video that is going viral with more than 5k likes and 819 retweets, shows an elderly woman standing in front of her house with a blue coloured bucket. As the video proceeds, it shows the elderly woman picking up food from the bucket and feeding the elephant with her hands. The elephant is seen enjoying the meal offered by the septuagenarian woman.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on social media platforms including, Twitter. Netizens loved the caption that compares the human mother sharing a special bond with the giant creature. "Maa prem se jo paros de, sab sweekar hai (Anything that a mother serves with love is accepted),” reads the caption.

Watch the viral video of the woman and the elephant:

Netizens loved the special bond between human mother and the animal

Since being shared by a Twitter user named Gannuprem two days ago, the video has accumulated over thirty-four thousand views and the count is still going on. Netizens took to the comments section to express how amazing the interaction was. "Greatest Salutes and "Pranam " to Lady She's regularly feeding elephants, also elephant waiting for a particular time for her," read the caption of a Twitter user named Pankaj Desai.

"Wow !! Looks like their size of the heart is the size of their body size," read the comment of another Twitter user. "That's our favourite lullaby in Malayalam And the lady is caring The gentle giant as own grandkid," commented the fourth user. "That is true for all sons whether human or animals," read the comment of the fourth user.

Man feeds 'golgappas' to cow and its calf, netizens say 'best video of the day'

In a heartwarming gesture, a man fed golgappas to a cow and its calf with his own hands. The video has surfaced on the internet showed the cow and its calf enjoying golgappas while the man lovingly made them eat. The clip has gone viral and has touched the hearts of netizens. People, impressed by the kindness of the man, took to the comments section to appreciate him.

The user who goes by the name sree130920 shared the video on Instagram along with the caption, "Too cute". The video shows a man lovingly feeding golgappas to a stray cow and its calf. The golgappa seller can be seen filling the golgappas with water and serving them to the cow & its calf in a bowl.

(Image: @Gannuuprem Twitter)