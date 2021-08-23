Elderly Woman's Energy Laden Dance Performance At Wedding Thrills Guests; Watch

Hearty footage of a woman grooving at a wedding party displaying immense energy and vigour has amused the internet. Shared by Sanam Sharma, the footage features his mother who can be seen giving the enthusiastic performance by shaking a leg on the dance number. Monika Sharma’s foot-tapping performance stunned the audience as she danced away to the rhythm wowing her spectators. “My rocking mother,” the caption to the footage read. The video that has accumulated close to one million views opens with the elderly lady acing the dance moves as those around her get charged up smiling and a few applauding her performance.

Since shared, the footage garnered a slew of reactions with many netizens agreeing that age is just a number. “Wow so sweet,” a user wrote. “This is rocking,” another said. “I wish to have this much enthusiasm at her age,” meanwhile the third stated. “Awesome Aunty,” another said. The fourth commented “awesome energy.” Users were left impressed at the lady’s display of motivation and level of energy that prompted other guests to join her in the dance. Many admired the woman’s dancing skills as one wrote, “What a dancer.” Another agreed saying, “dancing moms always rocks.”

Grandma, grandson duo ace dance moves

Earlier similarly, an adorable video of a grandmother and grandson pair dancing on the popular track Gore gore mukhde pe kaala kaala chashma took the internet by storm. Shared by the user named Akshay Partha, the clip featured the “coolest grandmother” taking the remix challenge as she stunned the viewers with her perfect dance moves. The clip had amassed over two million views as users applaud the granny’s “mindblowing performance.” Surprised that she could pull the dance moves so well at her age, TikTok users made the heart emoticons on the “level of energy” and “liveliness” the old lady portrayed. The duo can be seen wearing the shades as they ace the steps to the groovy dance number. Dressed in a red and blue saree, the lady can also be seen lip-syncing to the lyrics of the songs as she acts in the video to perfection.