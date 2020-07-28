Last Updated:

In Pictures: Russian Electrical Engineer Builds Personal Miniature Locomotive

62-year-old electrical engineer dream which took 10 years in the making. A personal miniature locomotive that runs on a narrow-gauge track

Written By Shubham Bose
Pavel Chilin, left, and Sergei Terekhov clean and
1/11
Image Credit AP

Pavel Chilin, left, and Sergei Terekhov clean and prepare their steam locomotive, which runs on its own personal track in Ulyanovka village outside St. Petersburg, Russia.

steam locomotive travelling on a private railway
2/11
Image Credit AP

A steam locomotive travelling on a private railway close to Pavel Chilin's cottage home.

A man riding a miniature steam train
3/11
Image Credit AP

A man riding a miniature steam train while playing the accordion in Ulyanovka village outside St. Petersburg, Russia.

Miniature locomotive being driven by Pavel Chilin
4/11
Image Credit AP

Miniature locomotive being driven by Pavel Chilin's assistants Sergei Terekhov, centre, and Vadim Gukov.

An ariel shot of a miniature personal narrow-gauge
5/11
Image Credit AP

An ariel shot of a miniature personal narrow-gauge railway as it travels on the grounds of Pavel Chilin's home.

Miniature locomotive being driven by Sergei Terekh
6/11
Image Credit AP

Miniature locomotive being driven by Sergei Terekhov on Pavel Chilin's personal railway in Ulyanovka village in Russia.

Children listening to Pavel Chilin
7/11
Image Credit AP

Children listening to Pavel Chilin explain how the miniature steam engine functions.

A miniature-railway twisting through
8/11
Image Credit AP

A miniature-railway twisting through Pavel Chilin's miniature narrow gauge track.

A tour of the internal controls
9/11
Image Credit AP

A tour of the internal controls of the miniature locomotive by Pavel Chilin.

Miniature Locomotive being driven by Pavel Chilin
10/11
Image Credit AP

Miniature Locomotive being driven by Pavel Chilin himself near his home in Russia.

Miniature-locomotive traverses a bridge
11/11
Image Credit AP

Miniature-locomotive traverses a bridge during its run on Pavel Chilin's personal narrow-gauge railway.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
Celeb Spottings amid Unlock 2.0: Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor, & more step out in Mumbai

Celeb Spottings amid Unlock 2.0: Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor, & more step out in Mumbai
LATEST NEWS
View all