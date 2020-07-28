In Pictures: Russian Electrical Engineer Builds Personal Miniature Locomotive

An ariel shot of a miniature personal narrow-gauge railway as it travels on the grounds of Pavel Chilin's home.

Pavel Chilin, left, and Sergei Terekhov clean and prepare their steam locomotive, which runs on its own personal track in Ulyanovka village outside St. Petersburg, Russia.

