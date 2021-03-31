Electricians' Heartwarming Gesture For Kid Wins Hearts, Netizens Say 'absolutely Lovely'

A thoughtful gesture by an Electrical Company towards a little boy has gone viral on social media. Coming in as a ray of hope in these distressing times, the Seytons Electrical company in England paid off to their little employee Theo for all the help he did while they worked at his house. The payslip from the company mentioning the little one's name along with his wages is ruling over the hearts of netizens.

Electrical company's kind gesture

Theo's mother Laura-Nicole Anderson has shared the whole incident along with the picture of the payslip on Twitter. She has posted the picture alongside the caption, "The sweetest act of kindness from the electricians that Theo has hounded with questions, kindness and constant offer of help while they worked Thank you Seytons Electrical, you made his day." According to her post, Seytons Electrical company employees had recently worked at her home and the little boy Theo had assisted them in their work. The payslip in the picture has acknowledged Theo's work. The payslip mentioned Theo's name and all the assistance that he did while they worked at his home. The work included "measuring of items", "counting and adding up a number of sockets", "catering(yummy cookies)", "Excellent volunteering", "quality assurance(asking lots of questions)". The payslip has also mentioned Theo's wage of £15. Take a look at the post.

Netizens appreciate the kind gesture

The post has grabbed the attention of netizens and they took to comments section to express their views. One user wrote, "What a kind thing to do and your son will remember his first job for life, also what a wonderful company to do that. I hope they get loads of work on the back of their kindness." Another user commented, "This has made my day too."

(Image Credits: LauraNicoleAnd2/Twitter)