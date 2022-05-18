Elephant Calls For Help To Save Antelope From Drowning At Zoo In Guatemala; WATCH

People often think about humans when they think of emotions like empathy and the desire to help others. However, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows an elephant showcasing similar emotions. A video shared by a zoo visitor Maria Isabel Diaz Ruiz de Llarena shows a vigilant elephant calling for help when it saw an antelope drowning at a zoo in Guatemala.

In the video shared on Facebook, the elephant spotted an antelope struggling to stay afloat in the water at La Aurora Zoo, Guatemala City. The antelope's horns appeared at the top of the pool, as it tried to stay afloat. The elephant trumpeted after seeing an antelope struggling in an swimming pool. The elephant named Trompita even appeared to offer his trunk to pull the antelope out of the pool. Eventually, the elephant's trumpeting caught the attention of the zookeeper, who ran towards the water and brought the antelope safely out of the water. Maria Isabel Diaz Ruiz de Llarena shared the video alongside the caption, "Today I was lucky to witness something very beautiful, an elephant seemed desperate to warn that an antelope was drowning, in the end it was rescued by a brave worker."

Zoo vet Alejandro Striedinger told The DailyMail that Trompita appeared to show empathy towards the antelope as she shares an enclosure with these species. According to Alejandro Striedinger, the antelope was not in danger as the pool has islands and shallow parts which makes the animals able to get out on their own. He called the scene where the elephant tried to save the antelope "very beautiful" and added that Trompita is 60 years old and has been living in the Guatemalan zoo for 14 years, as per The DailyMail report. Alejandro Striedinger has said that Trompita was rescued from a local circus where she was forced to perform routines.

Image: Facebook/@MariaIsabelDiazRuizdeLlarena