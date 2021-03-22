Last Updated:

Elephant Chased Down By A Huge Crowd Through Streets, Video Shocks Internet

Sudha Ramen has shared a video on Twitter in which a huge crowd is being seen chasing the elephant which has left the netizens shocked.

elephant

A shocking video of animal cruelty has surfaced on the internet which has disturbed people. Sudha Ramen of the Indian Forest Service has shared the video on Twitter and in the video, a huge crowd can be seen chasing the elephant through the street. The netizens were shocked by the behaviour of people and they took to comments section to criticise the incident. 

She has shared the video alongside the caption, "No words!! Wondering who is the animal here." The video seems to have been shot by locals who are seen laughing during the video. In the video, an elephant is seen running down a crowded street while people are chasing him. It is not clear where and when the incident has happened. The video has disturbed the netizens about how an animal is being treated on the street. Take a look at the post.

Sudha Ramen expressed her view in the response to her own tweet. She said that animals do not know their limits like humans. The people living near forest areas should not panic seeing the animal as they too have the right to passage. She, in another response to her tweet, wrote that the forest department across India has been working hard to address this issue. She further said that anthropogenic pressure is mounting up over the forests & wildlife, so the animals are equally the same stress. 

Sudha, in another response, said, "People who are really concerned give efforts to understand d problem& d works done by the FDs to mitigate this issue. We appreciate such genuine concerns& not others who always point fingers. For many this is just social media, for us this is our profession& we work with passion." She further added that she is sharing these videos to educate people how to behave in such cases. 

Her post has caught the attention of netizens and they have been criticising the behaviour of the crowd. One user wrote, "Such a Shame on mankind. It's our responsibility to protect the wildlife instead. Look at the innocent elephant Elephant." Another user commented, "The elephant isn't trespassing on their land, they are trespassing on the elephant's." Check out some reactions. 

