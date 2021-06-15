Elephant Enjoys A Calming ‘Spa Day' At Oregon Zoo; Viral Video Makes Netizens Go Aww

Animals and their adorable tactics never fail to amuse humans. Social media is flooded with cute videos of the non-human species. Now adding to the already long list is a video of an elephant enjoying a spa day at a zoo. The elephant in the video was happily enjoying his time while playing in the mud. The video that has gone viral on the internet was shared by Oregon Zoo on Twitter. The delightful clip of the elephant has won the hearts of netizens, who could not stop themselves from reacting to the adorable clip.

Elephant enjoys a spa day

The video features an elephant lying on a pool of mud. The video then shows the giant animal playing in the mud and splashing the muddy water with its leg. In the video, the elephant continues to have fun while lying in the mud. The Oregon Zoo has shared the cute clip of the tusker alongside the caption, "Spa Day". Watch the video here:

The post has garnered over 36K views and several reactions. Netizens, amused by the cuteness of the elephant took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "I love all of the posts that you guys do! Keep them coming!!! Love you guys!!". Another user commented, "Such amazing animals. People don’t deserve elephants". Another individual wrote, "Such beautiful & magnificent animals." Check out some user reactions.

Love the mud bath! — Janis Ahl (@mrsahlja) June 13, 2021

Sooooo cute....... — Blue Moon (@MarieJo21209334) June 11, 2021

Enjoying her mud bath and play…..adorable — Carol Blaser (@BlaserCarol) June 10, 2021

Such amazing animals. People don’t deserve elephants — SteveCMatt (@stevecmatt) June 12, 2021

How nice for them to share the mud 😂 — Alisha Indo (@moonlit_rogue) June 10, 2021

Love❤️ — Beachcombers NW - OR/WA Coast Vacation Rentals (@BeachcombersNW) June 12, 2021

A few days back, a video that shows an interesting interaction between a tiger and an elephant, surfaced on the internet. The clip shows what happens when an elephant’s path is blocked by a tiger. The video featuring two animals shows how they behave with each other when they come face-to-face with each other in the forest. The video was shared by actress Dia Mirza on Twitter has grabbed the attention of netizens. People amazed by the interaction of elephant and tiger took to the comments section to share their views.

Watch what happens at the end! @SanctuaryAsia is looking for the person who captured this video. Kindly share in comments 💚 @BittuSahgal @vivek4wild @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/H2FbIE2xYv — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 28, 2021

IMAGE: OregonZoo/Twitter

