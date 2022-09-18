Last Updated:

Elephant Perfectly Imitating Little Girl's Dancing Steps Leaves Internet In Awe | WATCH

As elephant imitates little girl's movements by shaking its head and displaying its huge, flapping ears, IPS Dipanshu Kabra asked 'who did it better?'

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Elephant

Image: Twitter/@ipskabra


The antics of animals is the best source of entertainment and joy for people. Many of these moments are captured in cameras and in no time go viral on social media and become a talking point. A similar video is doing rounds on the internet as it shows an elephant imitating a young girl.

In the video, one can see a little girl dancing in front of an elephant and its caretaker. As the video progressed, the girl was seen doing little dance steps and stops, within just a few moments, the elephant imitates her movements by shaking its head and displaying its huge, flapping ears. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS Dipanshu Kabra, who asked netizens -- "Who did better?"

'Both did well', says netizens 

The video has garnered around 33k views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The adorable video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "I was feeling stuck after continuous study, this video makes me fresh, thanku sir, and thanks a lot my dear haathi mere sathi". A second user wrote, "Both had done better sir". A third user wrote, "Woohoo Even animals have emotions and feelings. So adorable".

READ | Sanju Samson's reaction after T20 World Cup snub is going viral: 'If I compete with my...'

Image: Twitter/@ipskabra

READ | Republic Bharat Summit: 10 big & impactful statements by Smriti Irani that are going viral
READ | Smriti Irani on what is 'Death of Democracy': The viral video you must watch today
READ | King Charles III responds to fan asking him out for a beer; old video goes viral; WATCH
READ | Diljit Dosanjh grooves in kitchen while cutting fruits in viral video & netizens love it
First Published:
COMMENT