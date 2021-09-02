Elephant Playing With Buffalo Friend Is The Most Adorable Video On Internet Today; Watch

People often come across beautiful videos and photos of the adorable behaviors of animals on social media. One such cute video of an elephant and a buffalo is now going viral on social media. A Kenya-based charitable organisation dedicated to animal rescue, Sheldrick Wildlife, recently shared a video on Twitter that has gone viral. The video depicts a lovely moment of interaction between an elephant named Ndotto and a buffalo named Ivia.

Elephant-buffalo video goes viral

In the video, it is seen that the elephant and buffalo were pushing one another with the help of their heads. Due to their height differences, the buffalo is seen to be pushing the elephant with the support on the elephant’s chest. The video turned amusing when the trunk of the elephant seemed to be stuck in the horns of the buffalo.

The video was published on September 1 with the caption saying, “Ivia the buffalo and his ele-friend Ndotto are both orphaned animals who we are giving a second shot at life. In the wild, the two species would usually keep their distance. In our care, they are united by a love of play are surprisingly gentle with one another.”

Take a look at the adorable Elephant buffalo video:

Ivia the buffalo and his ele-friend Ndotto are both orphaned animals who we are giving a second shot at life. In the wild, the two species would usually keep their distance. In our care, they are united by a love of play are surprisingly gentle with one another. pic.twitter.com/pTZgriAh44 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 1, 2021

The video has received over 10K views and 2,244 likes since it was released. It has also collected a large number of responses. One of the Twitter users wrote to the video, “This relationship is wonderful to see. Thanks for sharing the video and thank you for all you do for animals!” while another has commented, “The people at Sheldrick Trust really are remarkable compassionate heroes.” while the third has said comically, “Will the size difference increase? They do seem very aware of each other’s shapes”. There are other comments, “Aww.... such a beautiful bond of interspecies friendship”, “Such a precious scene” and many more.

So lovely to see Animals are better than most humans ❤ — Jean Ward (@JeanWard1939) September 1, 2021

They both get comfort from each other! — allison g (@Allisonguy1G) September 1, 2021

Beautiful unity 🥰 — L A White (@law_fab) September 1, 2021

Another incident related to an elephant

Another video has been resurfaced from the Sheldrick Wildlife where a little elephant is seen knocking over a water bucket. A juvenile elephant called Larro is seen in the footage knocking over a bucket on muddy terrain. Other elephants may be seen playing with each other in the background of the brief video.

The video is captioned as “A favourite game at the moment seems to be knocking over the water bucket, as Larro demonstrates. Suffice to say, these babies aren't the most frugal beings!”

Take a look at the enchanting video:

A favourite game at the moment seems to be knocking over the water bucket, as Larro demonstrates. Suffice to say, these babies aren't the most frugal beings! Find out what else the orphans get up to at our Nursery: https://t.co/LjdoYKJWCu pic.twitter.com/z2AC1zUOmW — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 28, 2021

(Image Credit: Twitter)