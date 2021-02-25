Elephant Runs Towards The Jeep After Tourist Says, 'nothing Will Happen', Watch Video

IFS officer Surender Mehra on Wednesday shared a video of an elephant charging at a jeep after a tourist says 'Kuch nahi hoga' (Translation: Nothing will happen). IAS officer Supriya Sahu wrote, "Sad reality. We must start educating kids in all schools about the need to respect animals."

The video shows elephant charging at the vehicle while the group is heard saying "Run, run." The group also was focused on making a video of the animal while they were in danger. Mehra wrote, "How many times we feel the same, when we encounter wildlife, especially Elephants." [sic]

Sad reality.😥 We must start educating kids in all schools about the need to respect animals. Two Incubation centres are planned to be put up in schools at Nilgiris. Young generation is the only hope https://t.co/JtnMk7wioP — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 25, 2021

Crazy people — Mrinal Mohanti (@MRINAL_MOHANTI) February 24, 2021

The Elephant possibly heard “ कुछ नहीं होगा” and thought चलो देखते हैं क्या #PawriHoRaiHai



Now these people will never forget the elephant trumpet 🎺 — Dr Manoj Yadav (@drmyadav) February 24, 2021

100% agree. Urgently need to change school curriculum to include respect for nature and for animals. #kuchnahihoga attitude has got us till climate change. — Suru (@Suru2017) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, an elephant on the rampage killed a man in Phoolchatti village on Monday. The elephant lifted 22-year-old Kapil in its trunk and threw him repeatedly to the ground at around 3 am, killing him on the spot, Lakshman Jhoola SHO Pramod Uniyal said.

The angry elephant also broke the windscreen of a utility vehicle standing nearby and tried to pull out its driver but did not succeed as he cowered deeper inside the vehicle to save himself, the official said. The incident occurred in Phoolchatti village situated between Lakshman Jhoola and Neelkanth, he said.

