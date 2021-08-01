Elephant Stuns Netizens As She Shows Off Trunk Skills While Looking For Food; Watch Video

Do you enjoy elephant-themed videos? If you answered yes, we have a surprise for you. Olorien shows off her trunk abilities in the forest in a 29-second video uploaded by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and it's adorable. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya rescued Olorien last year. Olorien went around a forest, twisting her trunk while collecting plants and shrubs, and lifting them with effortless ease in the short clip.

Twist & Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life - and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant: https://t.co/ksAyIMse4T pic.twitter.com/mUvqAs782L — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) July 31, 2021

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shares an adorable video of elephant

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, while sharing the video on Twitter, wrote, "Twist and Lift! Olorien shows off her trunks skills, out browsing in the forest. For all her reserved ways, she has a real love of life, and food! It's all the more heartening considering she was rescued as a starved orphan infant."

With over 4,000 views and many likes, the brief clip is quickly becoming viral. People gushed over Olorien in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "What a dedicated foodie little Olorien is!! And those trunk skills are legendary!! Dexterous, purposeful, and skilled! Olorien certainly knows what she wants." One user said, "She is beautiful and a warrior. Olorien is loved." Another user wrote, "Love my girl, and she’s doing so beautifully." One user wrote on Twitter, "Indeed-I hope everybody who can will support these magnificent creatures."

More about Olorien

Maasai herders observed a lone calf trying to follow their grazing livestock in early June 2020. Elephant Aware rangers also noticed the young elephant in the Maasai Mara's Siana area and reported her to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). It was decided to wait and see whether she could be reintegrated into a herd. Several days passed, and despite her pleadings for help, she was left behind as a number of herds came and departed.

Similar incidents

Elephants are believed to be gentle giants and man's best friend, and there is never a shortage of videos of these animals entertaining viewers with their antics on the internet. It's no surprise that elephants are attractive and that people enjoy viewing footage of them. Earlier this week, Lek Chailert, the founder of the Elephant Nature Park and the Save Elephant Foundation, shared a video of three elephants at the Elephant Nature Park on Instagram. In the video, food can be seen laying on the ground on a bright sunny day, and one of the three elephants is eating it. However, Chana, an elephant, appears to be adamant about not abandoning Ploy Thong, her chosen nanny. The video description stated that Ploy Thong is "blind in both eyes." Chana is seen in the video walking backwards, facing her companion, to assist Thong in tracing the food on the ground. Thong followed the sound of Chana's feet, possibly to find out where the food was. The video went viral almost immediately.

Picture Credit: @SheldrickTrust/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.