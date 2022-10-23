Elephant Tries To Board A Moving Bus, Here's What Happened Next; WATCH

Animals and their adorable activities never fail to amuse humans. Social media is flooded with cute videos of elephants. Now, adding to the already long list is a video of an elephant trying to board a bus. The clip has been shared by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter.

The video showed the elephant approaching the bus in the middle of the road. Further in the clip, the bus stopped as it came very close to the tusker. The elephant looked as if it tried to enter the bus through the door. However, the driver drives the vehicle without causing harm to anyone. The animal also safely separated its way from the vehicle. Dipanshu Kabra shared the video alongside the caption, "Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the holidays (translated from Hindi). The location of the incident is not known. Watch the video here:

Netizens react

As soon as the post was uploaded on the microblogging platform, the tweet went viral instantly. Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 130k views and several reactions. Netizens took to the microblogging site to express their opinion regarding the incident. One user jokingly wrote, "If he/she asking for a lift ?" Another social media user wrote, "Elephant behaved better than the humans. Could have given him something to eat. Seems so harmeless." A third user wrote, "It seems the elephant is eagerly join the ride into the bus." Take a look at some of the netizens reactions:

😊😊😊😄🙏 — Dayalveer singh (@Dayalveersingh6) October 22, 2022

😆😅 — Kushal Thakur (@kushalThakur02) October 22, 2022

True sir — DEEPAK KR VERMA (@DEEPAKKRVERMA18) October 22, 2022

Sahi hai — Ajay Paliwal Advocate (@AjayPaliwalAdv1) October 22, 2022

O dear — Reema Debnath (@TheReemaDebnath) October 22, 2022

Is he/she asking for a lift ? 🤣 — faizan ahmad (@ahmadfaizan230) October 22, 2022

I think kabra sir should arrange vehicle to reach home Faster — Ashutosh Kesharwani (@AshuLormi) October 22, 2022

Elephants eating sugarcane from truck

Meanwhile, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video showing elephants eating sugarcane from a truck. The video showed animals pulling sugarcane from the truck. Kaswan posted the video alongside the caption, "Tax deduction at source." The clip, since being shared, has garnered over 112K views and reactions from netizens.

Tax deduction at source !! pic.twitter.com/h6OO8xsjc9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 20, 2022

Image: Twitter/@IPSKabra