The scorching heat has gripped the country in the last couple of days. As the temperatures rise, it is becoming unbearable to beat the heat not just for humans, but for animals as well. While humans have the option to combat the severe heatwave conditions by confining themselves to the comfort of their rooms, animals do not have that privilege. However, it is stunning to experience how animals have a unique way of expressing themselves just as well as humans. A video that has gone viral shows a herd of elephants trying to beat the heat.

In the video, a large group of elephants gather near what looks like a small pond. The huge creatures, young as well as fully grown ones, were covered in mud and flapping their ears to cool their bodies. The calves were seen jiggling about and laying down in the muddy water. The video was shared by IFS officer, Parveen Kaswan on Twitter.

Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat !! pic.twitter.com/rcChYfWChy — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 2, 2022

The caption on the video read, "Some fun. This is how they are killing the heat !!" While sharing the video, the IFS officer also explained this behaviour of elephants, which is known as 'wallowing', and elephants love to do that! Wallowing is something that these big creatures perform in mud or water, especially to keep themselves cool. Moreover, Parveen Kaswan explained that elephants don’t have sweat glands but have a high volume to surface area ratio, and hence heat is generated. So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important.

'Look at the babies', netizens react

Since being shared, the video has been melting the hearts of netizens and has amassed over 48.5K views with several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted people to put out their views, "Sight to behold !! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment.. it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing", a user wrote. A second one tweeted, "Thanks for sharing this. What amazing sight !". A third user wrote, "So much love." Here are a few more reactions from netizens-

Image: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan