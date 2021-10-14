Elk Gets Freedom From Tire Stuck Around Its Neck For 2 Yrs Post Colorado Officers' Efforts

An Elk in Colorado created headlines when officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) removed a rubber tyre that had been wrapped around the neck of the elk for nearly two years. The CPW authorities had pulled the heavy item on Saturday, October 9. As per LiveScience, during a wildlife inspection of the wild Mount Evans in July 2019, rangers discovered a four-and-a-half-year-old elk, which weighed about 600 pounds (272 kilogrammes), with a tyre around its neck. Ever since numerous efforts to catch the elk have been undertaken, but it has always succeeded to flee.

After the general public claimed the sighting of the elk in the south of Pine Junction on CR 126, CPW wildlife officials were eventually able to tranquilise it with a sedative shot and safely removed the tyre. As per a press release from the Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife, Wildlife officials Dawson Swanson and Scott Murdoch were able to stabilise the elk in order to remove the tyre.

The Wildlife officers chopped the 600-pound bull elk's antlers to remove the tyre

As a steel band was within the tyre which was stopping the officials from chopping through the tyre, the officers had to clip the elk's antlers in order to get the tyre over its head. Fortunately, the animal was back on his feet and in good condition within a few minutes after the horns were extracted. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife have appreciated the wildlife officers on the official Twitter handle and wrote, “More awesome work by our wildlife officers.”

More awesome work by our wildlife officers 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/aCR8aFbgPO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) October 11, 2021

Why we cut the antlers off & not the tire:



1⃣ We tried, sawzall was slow going thru steel in the bead of the tire

2⃣ The animal was under anesthesia, time was limited

3⃣ Does not harm the elk, will grow back next year

4⃣ Reduces the chance the bull would be harvested this year pic.twitter.com/C24rgd5krs — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 12, 2021

Several people on social media have admired the work of the wildlife officers in removing the tyre from the neck of the poor animal.

See the great work of these great guys👏👏👏👍🇺🇸 https://t.co/a8p4TnnLhO — Bob Smith (@BobSmit41725079) October 11, 2021

According to the release, the wildlife officials think the elk has lost about 35 pounds after shedding both its antlers and the tyre, which was packed with pine needles and mud, adding to its weight. The officers were concerned that the elk had suffered considerable injury as a result of carrying the heavy tyre around its neck, but when they removed it, they were pleasantly delighted to discover that very little damage was done for carrying the tyre. Citing officer Scott Murdoch, LiveScience reported that the fur around the neck of the elk had been scraped away a small due to the tyre, and only a small open wound with the size of a coin was visible and other than that the elk looked great.

(Image: Twitter/ @CPW_NE)