Elon Musk And Grimes Break-up: Netizens Debate Over Custody Of Their Son X Æ A-Xii

After three years together, Space X founder Elon Musk and Musician Grimes have broken up. Musk acknowledged that he and the Canadian singer are "semi-separated", but they are still on good terms and co-parenting their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

Musk told Page Six that they are "semi-separated" but still love each other, visit each other frequently and are on fantastic terms. Explaining the breakup, he said that it is because his work at SpaceX and Tesla needs me to be based in Texas or travel international, whereas hers is based in Los Angeles.

Musk and Grimes were last seen together at Met Gala

The 33-year-old musician Grimes walked the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this month, where the couple was last seen together. Musk later hosted a star-studded Met Gala afterparty at Zero Bond, where he was joined by Grimes, and the two were pictured departing New York together the next day. Musk also attended a party hosted by Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan himself, last weekend, as per the reports of Page Six. Grimes has stated that having a child with Musk has opened up a whole new world of creativity for her. She told Vogue that she believed that having a child was a significant artistic rebirth for her.

As soon as the news of Musk's break-up with Grimes broke, Twitter was flooded with questions about who would receive custody of Baby X, who became an internet celebrity after his parents named him X Æ A-Xii Musk. One person on Twitter, wrote, "Best wishes to Elon Musk & Grimes & their child Sx-E Bæ-B 69-420. Sorry, it didn't work out or whatever." Another person said, "Grimes and Elon Musk broke up….. let’s never forget these iconic pfps."

Grimes and Elon musk are breaking up ??? Let’s look back at their most iconic moment pic.twitter.com/EHu3phWXzD — woodpecker (@PeachyKneeSocks) September 24, 2021

grimes and elon musk broke up….. let’s never forget these iconic pfps💔😔 pic.twitter.com/5tRl7601VP — марина🧃 (@ilovekakashi69) September 24, 2021

Grimes after breaking up with Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/43RJ1DtkQT — FORTUNE COOCHIE (@_fortunecoochie) September 24, 2021

Grimes and Elon musk child in family court deciding who it wants to live with pic.twitter.com/RKyFRd9Fth — Armani (@historyofarmani) September 24, 2021

Best wishes to Elon Musk & Grimes & their child Sx-E Bæ-B 69-420. Sorry it didn't work out or whatever. pic.twitter.com/MBPwDGkjLN — Barp Simsom (@BarpSimsom) September 25, 2021

X Æ A-Xii was born on May 12, 2020

Many people are trying to figure out how to pronounce X Æ A-Xii, who was born on May 4 last year during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Many people were perplexed by the obscure, code-like name. Musk has six children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Justine Wilson, to whom he was married for eight years.

Image: AP/ Twitter/@ilovekakashi69