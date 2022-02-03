Elon Musk Blocks 19-yr-old Seeking $50K To Delete His Flight-tracking Twitter Handle

19-year-old Jack Sweeney, who made it to the headlines for his flight-tracking Twitter accounts, has now been blocked by tech mogul Elon Musk on social media. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently came to know that his private jet was being tracked and details of it were being shared on Twitter on the account named @ElonJet. Apparently, Musk seems pretty upset over the matter as the Twitter blockade comes after the billionaire had offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop his shenanigans.

'I can make a business out of this': Sweeney

A student of information technology at the University of Central Florida, Sweeney had refused Musk's offer and raised it to $50,000 for deleting the account. Surprisingly, the teenager has 15 other similar accounts which are run by bots and track flights of several prominent personalities including Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos. According to a CNBC report, Musk blocked Sweeney after declining to pay him the aforementioned amount.

Stating that he could make the same offer to other billionaires he tracks, Sweeney said as per CNBC, "I can probably make some kind of business out of this. And that’s definitely enough to pay for college here". However, the teenager admitted to understanding the security concerns due to a live tracker as Musk, in his Twitter DM to Sweeney, had said that he does not "love the idea of being shot by a nutcase" and wants to prevent "crazy people" from following his movement.

Moreover, Sweeney, who himself reportedly is a fan of Musk, also revealed his intentions behind creating the account, which was his interest in computer science and aviation. "I always thought people who like Tesla or the whole Elon community on Twitter would be interested. But now, it’s really gone everywhere", CNBC reported him saying. The most recent exchange of messages between Musk and Sweeney took place last Wednesday when he said that he would prefer an internship over money in exchange for deleting the account. Sweeney added that Musk has not opened the text as he is currently vacationing in Hawaii as per @ElonJet.

Image: AP/Twitter/@JackSweeney