Elon Musk Claims Blue Origin Owner Jeff Bezos 'can Bench Press A Rhino'; Here's Why

A thread explaining the growth of the two giants was shared by a netizen on Twitter recently who highlighted the different approaches they've taken to space.

Elon Musk

With both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos looking to take off into space soon, netizens have been comparing the two billionaires and how different their journies have been when it comes to Musk's--SpaceX and Bezos'-- Blue Origin. A thread explaining the growth of the two giants was shared by a netizen on Twitter recently who highlighted the different approaches they've taken to space since their meeting in 2004 to discuss the untapped potential of the sector.

The thread explained that while Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin: "Preserve the Earth” was going to space to "tap its unlimited resources and energy", Musk's SpaceX: Colonize Mars would "make humanity a multi-planetary species". Now, nearly 15 years later, Bezos is all set to fly to space on July 20 with his brother and 2 other passengers while Musk himself has booked a space flight on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic. 

Reacting to the detailed analysis, Elon Musk weighed on the changes between the two since their meeting in 2004 jokingly replying that now Jeff Bezos could 'bench press a rhino' pointing out to the difference in his physical appearance over the decades. 

 Netizens React

Blue Origins vs Virgin Galactic

With highly symbolic flights by rivals Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin just days apart, the era of space travel is ready to surge. Ahead of their launch, Blue Origin's official Twitter account has been sharing comparisons between their trips to space in an attempt to line up its competitor. So far, Blue Origin is leading the comparison boasting of their 'large windows' being the most prominent feature of distinction. Blue Origin also promises to have a little impact on the ozone layer, despite the Virgin Galactic trip having a high impact. 

"Only 4% of the world recognizes a lower limit of 80 km or 50 miles as the beginning of space. New Shepard flies above both boundaries. One of the many benefits of flying with Blue Origin," it said on Twitter.

