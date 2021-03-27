Elon Musk Claims Tesla Would Become Biggest Company 'within A Few Months', Deletes Tweet

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk in his recent tweet has claimed about Tesla becoming the biggest company "within a few months". But, within a few minutes, he deleted his tweet that had started gaining attention from the netizens on social media. It all started after a user had written about Tesla growing bigger than Apple.

Tesla CEO deletes tweet

A user had posted that "FSD is the biggest thing ever. Tesla is going to be bigger than Apple." The Tesla CEO in a reply to this tweet wrote, "I think there is a >0% chance Tesla could be the biggest company." Another user Toon on Twitter responded to Elon Musk's tweet saying that he had loved the direction of that arrow. Musk responded to the tweet and said, " it would probably happen within a few months" but minutes later he deleted his second tweet.

The tweet of Tesla CEO caught the attention of netizens and several users shared their views on Twitter. One user wrote, "This is kinda vague. There is a non zero chance I teleport to Mars." Another user wrote, "I think that means SpaceX <0% chance of being the biggest company." "There’s a 0% chance you are 100% wrong", wrote another individual.

Biggest how? Revenue, employees, profit? — Bob Walker (@rwalker1072) March 26, 2021

Which FSD? The one supposed to be released in 2016? 2018? 2019? 2020?



Yea, no one will get it. pic.twitter.com/DrsteZpEG7 — Timothy Ikhile (@TimothyIkhile) March 26, 2021

If Apple was trying to innovate, I wouldn’t have a shattered phone screen right now…

ðŸŽ

I think their last “great idea” ended up making them look like a bunch of...

GlassHoles ðŸ‘“ ðŸ¤– — VeniVidiVeci (@VeniceLove5) March 26, 2021

Lol yeah. Pretty obvious. Apple hardly innovates these days (in comparison) — Satrinity (@satrinity402) March 26, 2021

What are other companies doing with FSD that is giving them a lead over Tesla? — Eric T Smith (@MarcelusWalace) March 27, 2021

You act like they're the only company or even the leading company in the FSD space? There are more focused companies ahead of tesla in the race. Believe in the technology but expand your awareness of the space. Tesla no longer has a monopoly of EV or FSD. — ðŸ•ðŸš€ðŸ’´ (@youtookthenames) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has landed himself in a controversy regarding his old tweet of 2018. National Labor Relations Board Thursday on March 24 found that Musk in his tweet on May 20, 2018 had unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the United Auto Workers union, reported news agency AP. Board has ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labour organization.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)