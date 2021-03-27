Last Updated:

Elon Musk Claims Tesla Would Become Biggest Company 'within A Few Months', Deletes Tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made it to the headlines after his claims about Tesla becoming the biggest company in few months. He later deleted the tweet.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk in his recent tweet has claimed about Tesla becoming the biggest company "within a few months". But, within a few minutes, he deleted his tweet that had started gaining attention from the netizens on social media. It all started after a user had written about Tesla growing bigger than Apple. 

Tesla CEO deletes tweet

A user had posted that "FSD is the biggest thing ever. Tesla is going to be bigger than Apple." The Tesla CEO in a reply to this tweet wrote, "I think there is a >0% chance Tesla could be the biggest company." Another user Toon on Twitter responded to Elon Musk's tweet saying that he had loved the direction of that arrow. Musk responded to the tweet and said, " it would probably happen within a few months" but minutes later he deleted his second tweet.

The tweet of Tesla CEO caught the attention of netizens and several users shared their views on Twitter. One user wrote, "This is kinda vague. There is a non zero chance I teleport to Mars." Another user wrote, "I think that means SpaceX <0% chance of being the biggest company." "There’s a 0% chance you are 100% wrong", wrote another individual. 

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has landed himself in a controversy regarding his old tweet of 2018. National Labor Relations Board Thursday on March 24 found that Musk in his tweet on May 20, 2018 had unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the United Auto Workers union, reported news agency AP. Board has ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labour organization.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)

 

 

