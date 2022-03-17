Elon Musk Drops Special Message For Tesla, SpaceX Associates For 'an Honest Day's Work'

Tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk is known for being an avid social media user. However, the billionaire's social media presence has become the talk of the town more than earlier after he openly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin recently for a fight with Ukraine as the 'stake.' Days after challenging Putin, Musk on Thursday took to Twitter to appreciate his fellow associates at Tesla and SpaceX for striving hard to make useful products & services to fellow humans.

Musk who tweets about everything and anything on the internet said that he has huge respect for the company associates who have been working very hard for the establishments of his companies. He further added that his fellow employees put in all their efforts to provide all the services.

"Working hard to make useful products & services for your fellow humans is deeply morally good", he tweeted. While the thread continued with "I have so much respect for the associates doing an honest day’s work at Tesla or SpaceX building & servicing cars, rockets, Starlinks, batteries, solar & many other things...".

Elon Musk's respect for his employees grabs attention

The billionaire has gained attention from different places. Elon Musk, whose net worth is $216 billion is the founder of Tesla, the electric vehicle company, and the CEO of SpaceX, a company making major strides in the space and aeronautical industry. He is also the founder of the Boring Company and the Co-founder of Neutralink and OpenAI. Musk got appreciated for considering the efforts of fellow associates. He was believed to send an unknown number of Starlink Internet terminals to Ukraine upon President Zelnskyy’s request in accessing the internet which is disrupted since the Russian Invasion.

Meanwhile, Musk has also announced his resignation from the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings, the Hollywood conglomerate whose properties include the William Morris talent agency and Ultimate Fighting Championship, as per an ANI report.

