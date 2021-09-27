Elon Musk Explains Source Of Inspiration To Explore Space In Interview, Answer Goes Viral

Elon Musk is an inspiration for people all over the world. Whether it's with Tesla and its electric cars or SpaceX and its successful missions to the International Space Station, Musk has shown to be a trendsetter. He has partnered with NASA to boost their space science research. His remarks have meant a lot to people and are taken seriously, and his recent interview, which has gone viral is no different.

Musk is seen talking about what fuels his enthusiasm for space in a short clip from the interview. When he was asked what inspires him, he said, "The source of my inspiration is somewhat philosophical. The thing we should be aiming for is to increase the scope and scale of human civilization so as to best ask the right questions for the answer which is reality or the universe. We should work to ensure the survival and long term prosperity of humanity."

A small part of the interview where Musk says those lines were shared on the microblogging site, Twitter by a user named, Pranay Pathole. He wrote the caption quoting Musk. The clip was shared around 8:45 am on September 26. As of now, it has received around 2 lakh 76 thousand views, with 580 retweets and more than 4 thousand likes.

"The source of my inspiration is somewhat philosophical. The thing we should be aiming for is to increase the scope and scale of human civilization so as to best ask the right questions for the answer which is reality or the universe." — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/pFrDxEBJFK — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) September 26, 2021

Netizens amazed by Elon Musk's statement

It has also invited a huge number of comments from people. One person wrote, "People think its just wasting of money .. interplanetary exploration .. but they won't understand .. one possibility ... we can mine rare elements and bring them to earth, which may or may not be useful, but yet nothing is waste." Another person shared an image of steel and commented, "Thank U Mr Musk! I believe CorTen Steel, this weathered material would function well on “Mars” maybe I could be the 1st do a Concept Sculpture commissioned by U! How cool would that be?"

People think its just wasting of money .. inter planetary exploration .. but they wont understand .. one possibility ... we can mine rare elements and bring them to earth , which may or may not be usefull ,but yet nothing is waste — Goldman 🧦 (@Open_Mind_Heart) September 26, 2021

We have to wake up humanity first. It's difficult to convince others the value of expanding the scope and scale of consciousness when so many are wandering around in a semi or unconcious state. But... Just have to keep rattling the cage. Even at the cost of looking insane pic.twitter.com/rtsYKuUDxa — Kaede Lynn (@KaedeLynn) September 26, 2021

You know, I could be drinking mai tais with naked supermodels, but instead I’m here with you.

- Elon Musk — Cyrus D (@CyrusD_) September 26, 2021

The third comment on the video read, "A lot of people talk, he's one of the Doers. If consciousness is expanded, he will be a huge part of making that happen. Many don't appreciate him, his intelligence, and/or vision. BUT I wish he could learn to relax and enjoy life sometimes for himself and his family."

Thank U Mr.Musk! I believe CorTen Steel, this weathered material would function well on “Mars” maybe I could be the 1st do a Concept Sculpture commissioned by U! How cool would that be? pic.twitter.com/r9ZS3Unk6K — Alicia Loy Griffin (@AliciaLoyGriff2) September 26, 2021

@elonmusk WE can do this ONLY together!

Big things need a better world.

Let's changing the world with new digital things - like #ELONGATE.

What do you think?

Thx for your answer!

Greetz from Deutschland.🤟 — RuppiRupp (@rupp_ruppi) September 26, 2021

A lot of people talk, he's one of the Doers. If consciousness is expanded, he will be a huge part of making that happen. Many don't appreciate him, his intelligence, and/or vision. BUT I wish he could learn to relax and enjoy life sometimes for himself and his family.❤️ — happywren (@happywren3) September 26, 2021

It is a beautiful thing to hear people speak of their passions.



There is so much of Elon we all love… my favorite is his philosophies. 🤍



He never lets me down or ceases to amaze me…. Even when I don’t agree with him 😉 — Masey (@MaseyLeah) September 26, 2021

