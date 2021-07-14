Elon Musk Pens A Haiku Blasting Attackers, Says Space Represents Hope

Elon Musk’s love and vehemence for space are not hidden from his fans and followers. The SpaceX founder has many times in the past expressed his seemingly ‘wild’ ambitions to colonize mars, make humankind a multi-planetary species amongst other things. Buttressing his stance, the tech billionaire recently penned down a Haiku or short Japanese poetry to express his love for outer space.

Reply to space attackers

Musk recently took to Twitter to pen a Haiku aimed at those who ‘attack space.’ In his heartfelt poetry, the multi-millionaire narrated how space gives hope to hundreds of thousands of people. Haiku is a type of short-form poetry originally from Japan that consists of five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third.

those who attack space

maybe don’t realize that

space represents hope

for so many people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2021

Since Shared, his post has racked up more than 10.8 thousand retweets while over 107.7 thousand people have liked it. It also attracted a lot of comments from people most of whom backed Musk in his attempts. “Space has space for everyone,’ wrote a user. While some critics also blasted Musk writing that it was a “terrible tweet”. Yet another user described how she was nonchalant about the whole topic. “I lost everything Elon. I don’t care about space," she wrote. The haiku also caught the attention of meme makers.

Why am I not surprised that you have an onlyfans lmao — Dylan (@Dylan79324778) July 13, 2021

It represents hope for the people who can afford to go there — Ashley D ⓣ (@AshleyDCan) July 13, 2021

You're like a philosopher.👀 — Consensus coin Community (@consensus_coin) July 13, 2021

And shows those in space that were ready to be apart of the bigger space — Doge Dillionaire (@DogeDillionaire) July 13, 2021

Musk's plan to colonize the red planet came to light recently when he said that the first accommodations on the red planets would be in glass domes. However, soon Astronomer Royal Lord Martin Rees discredited Musk’s ambition saying that there was little possibility of it turning into a reality. Speaking at the World Government Summit, Reese stressed that living on the Red planet was plainly not possible because of its hostile and extreme environment. The top cosmologist, in his concluding argument, likened it to living in another space with an extremely cold environment such as the tip of Mount Everest. “The idea of Elon Musk to have a million people settle on Mars is a dangerous delusion. Living on Mars is no better than living on the South Pole or the tip of Mount Everest."

Image: AP/Pixabay

