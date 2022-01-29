Elon Musk Reacts To Minnie Mouse's New Costume After Disney's Makeover Plan Sparks Outrage

The makeover of Disney’s beloved Minnie Mouse is under heavy criticism after its creators debuted the character in a dark-blue pantsuit costume. This new move is facing a severe backlash as many are complaining about Disney ditching Minnie Mouse’s iconic red and white polka dot costume for an alleged ‘woke’ look. While the controversy continues to snowball, tech mogul Elon Musk has weighed in on the debacle with another one of his witty tweets.

Retweeting an article on Twitter, Musk reacted to the controversy with a caption that read, “Disney on the streets, euphoria on the sheets”. Needless to say, Musk’s tweet caused a polarisation among his followers as many were on board with the idea whereas others picked on the alleged 'wokeness'.

Disney in the streets,

Euphoria in the sheetshttps://t.co/BPf9Bh23mv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Minnie Mouse’s new costume has been designed by Stella McCartney and was first shared on by Disneyland Paris’ Twitter handle with a caption that read, “Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit and it's gorgeous”. This makeover has been done ahead of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris on March 6. Created in 1928, Minnie Mouse had donned her iconic polka-dot dress for the last 94 years.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

Stella McCartney on the new costume

"I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation”, McCartney said in a statement as per Daily Mail. She further stated that she admires Minnie because the character embodies happiness, self-expression, and sincerity, and it inspires people of all ages all around the world.

Disney faces massive uproar on social media over Minnie Mouse's costume

While McCartney is confident about what Minnie's new costume symbolises, Twitteratis are creating a massive uproar regarding the makeover. "Just stop. Woke society is ruining literally everything", wrote one user, whereas another said, "it wasn't broken in the first place, so why are you trying to fix it?! she was known for her iconic red polka dot dress and you should have left it that way!".

Just stop. Woke society is ruining literally everything 🤮 — excusemyopinions__ (@xcusemyopinion_) January 27, 2022

it wasn't broken in the first place, so why are you trying to fix it?! she was known for her iconic red polka dot dress and you should have left it that way! — Starshine🌟 (@fay_weber) January 27, 2022

Where one user vowed to never visit Disneyland or buy Disney products, another said that the makeover is Disney's attempt to make Minnie more masculine.

I will never watch, buy Disney products or visit Disney Lad or World ever again. They want to de feminize Minnie Mouse, M&Ms etc. This goes deeper than a cartoon. — Kitty Carpenter (@CarpenterKitty) January 28, 2022

Minnie Mouse was perfect and wasn't offending ANYONE. Now you're trying to make her more masculine. Talk about screwing with people's heads. For those that identify on the more feminine side, love and adore Minnie. For those that identify more masculine, love Mickey. It's easy! — Megan McKnight (@MeganMc19316826) January 28, 2022

More woke bs. The design's nice, but we're talking about a character that is almost 100 years old. The og look is timeless, and the whole point of it was to differentiate her from Mickey(especially back in the 20s). Minnie in a suit makes her look like Mickey in a suit. — 夏慧珊 (@xiahuishan1) January 27, 2022

No way! Where is her red polka dot dress? — Anaiza Claudia 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@anaizaclaudia) January 27, 2022

This is sad and disappointing. — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 27, 2022

Image: AP/Twitter/@DisneylandParis