Elon Musk Ready To Eat Happy Meal On TV If McDonald's Agrees To Dogecoin Condition

Crypto enthusiast and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is famous for causing turbulence in the cryptocurrency market with his tweets every now and then. The Tesla and SpaceX boss' new tweet posted on January 25 is set to shake the market again as he has made McDonald's an offer the latter would not want to refuse. Musk has offered to eat a McDonald's happy meal on TV if the company accepts the cryptocurrency Dogecoin as a payment method. "I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin", the billionaire wrote on Twitter.

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

A McDonald's happy meal, that includes burgers, fries and cold drinks, is for kids and has a toy in it. Needless to say, Musk's offer has started attracting the eyeballs of many netizens including the staff of McDonald's. A Twitter user, who claims to be an employee at the fast-food company replied to Musk's tweet with "order confirmed" and added that "McDonald x crypto should happen".

Order confirmed — Ahmad Tariq (@ahmadtariq07) January 25, 2022

THIS might have prompted Musk for the offer

Musk's offer might be a response to McDonald's' previous tweet in which the latter called out those who "run crypto twitter accounts". "how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts", McDonald's tweet read. The company's tweet, which has now garnered over one lakh likes, saw many users demanding the former to accept cryptocurrency Dogecoin on Shiba Inu for transactions.

how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2022

Interestingly, McDonald's' question even received a reply from Dogecoin creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto. "hello, wagmi for the last few hours", Nakamoto's tweet read. It is worth mentioning that Dogecoin, which began as a meme has now turned out to become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies besides being Musk's favourite. It remains to be seen the amount of surge Dogecoin will experience after Musk's latest stunt.

hello, wagmi for the last few hours — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 24, 2022

Elon Musk and Dogecoin

There have been numerous accounts where Musk has endorsed Dogecoin and indirectly encouraged people to invest in it. Earlier in mid-December, the Tesla CEO had revealed that his electric car company would manufacture merchandise and test Dogecoin for its transaction. “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” the electric carmaker CEO said in a tweet. Following the tweet, the cryptocurrency went up 24% taking its value to just over USD 0.20.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Image: AP/Unsplash