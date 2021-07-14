Elon Musk Realizes Stunning Similarities Between Gaming Chair And Toddler's Seat

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently realised the stunning similarities between a toddler’s car seat and the design of a gaming chair for a grown-up. Taking to Twitter on July 13, the billionaire used the exploding head or ‘mind blown’ emoji that implies that he was just as astounded with the similarities. The image that he shared showed both the toddler’s seat and a gaming chair alongside each other with the text saying, “toddler car seats and gamer chairs...are the same.” While Musk’s cryptic tweets have the power to topple cryptocurrency values, his post about chairs also quickly went viral and got a cheeky response from the CEO of gaming brand Razer, Min-Liang Tan.

Right - maybe we should make a toddler car seat too? ;) — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) July 13, 2021

‘Childhood is a video game’

From mocking the similarities and questioning if grown men are babies to agreeing with Musk’s astonished expression, internet users across the globe reacted to the viral post. The July 13 update by Tesla CEO has already received over 21.3k retweets and more than 285k likes. One of the users posted an image of their own chair and said, “Literally my chair. Stop spying on me, All-seeing One!” Another questioned, “So what must we do with this information...?” One of the netizens also said, “Childhood is a video game.”

Childhood is a video game. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) July 13, 2021

The same goes for temper-tantrums and the political left. https://t.co/H4aJniV2i4 — Jonathon Shreves (@JonathonShreves) July 14, 2021

We don't know what gaming chairs you've been looking at, but... 👀👀 https://t.co/nsaUsvxQyy pic.twitter.com/WWgrgAcRvq — Logitech G UK (@LogitechGUK) July 14, 2021

Explains so much 😂 https://t.co/9OxrcSeN6C — Tech Futures Lab (@TechFuturesLab) July 14, 2021

Some gamers get pretty worked up and crazy while they are playing, so……..gotta keep them safe 😂 https://t.co/FfVER3OREe — GingerSnap (@GingerSnapAtSea) July 14, 2021

Earlier, on July 9, Musk exhibited support for cryptocurrency on Twitter driving a surge in Dogecoin and cryptocurrency value. Cryptocurrency Dogecoin has gained an 8% boost after the tech tycoon took to Twitter to explain the importance of virtual currency. Musk's comment came as a response to a tweet by Dogecoin investor, Matte Wallace on July 9. Tesla CEO wrote, "BTC & ETH are pursuing a multilayer transaction system, but base layer transaction rate is slow & transaction cost is high. There is merit IMO to Doge maximizing base layer transaction rate & minimizing transaction cost with exchanges acting as the de facto secondary layer." Dogecoin enthusiast, Wallace on Twitter updated the community that Dogecoin is "perfectly" to become one of the most used currencies in the world. To which Musk responded as a warning, Bitcoin and Ethereum are "pursuing multilayer transaction system."

IMAGE: AP/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.