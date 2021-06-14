Elon Musk Responds To His University Of Pennsylvania Homework; Here's What He Said

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday responded to the “physics homework” from his University of Pennsylvania days, which was originally with his ‘physics professor from Penn,’ the head of Fermilab, Caltech/CERN. Shared on Twitter by a user named Pranay Pathole, the off-white pages depicted Musk’s college days homework that carried five on five score and his name written on the top left on the page. As Pathole provided a glimpse into the Tesla CEO’s college work, Musk perched underneath the post saying that he was driving the moment of inertia from the first principles. The SpaceX CEO had earlier called the physics problem “very basic stuff.”

Earlier, Musk had given out these papers on his official Twitter handle calling the work ‘too embarrassing’ and initially declining to share it. Although when a user insisted, the tech billionaire shared his old notes. "Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab and still has some of my old homework," Musk said in a post on Twitter. This came ahead of a Satellite Conference and Exhibition scheduled for March 9, 2020, in Washington, DC wherein Musk answered a range of questions regarding SpaceX’s new projects.

Some of @elonmusk 's physics homework from his days at UPenn



"Hey, it works!"😅 pic.twitter.com/nEcV8wSKGC — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) June 13, 2021

Yeah, he sent it to me through a mutual physics prof friend at Caltech/CERN. Very basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/CI2DZEGjcB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

When asked by a user if Musk took astronomy at the University of Pennsylvania, he replied, “I super loved astronomy,” adding that he enrolled at the Queen's University in Canada and astronomy was one of his favourite classes there. Musk revealed that quantum mechanics was the hardest subject for him. "Senior year quantum mechanics at Penn was the hardest class I ever took. That stuff will mess with your mind," Musk wrote in reply to the conversation about his college days.

While the first page of the homework fetched Elon Musk 5/5, the second page hilariously states “Hey, it works!” Users were quick to point that Musk in fact had “terrible handwriting as all rich people do”. Tesla's boss also shared a separate page where he got a 1 out 1 score. He wrote, “Sorry sir I think I have momentinertiaphobia.”

Tesla CEO dropped out of Stanford University

Musk attended Queen's University in 1989 at age of 17, and in 1992, he moved to the US to study business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania where he got an undergraduate economics degree. Interestingly, SpaceX CEO also enrolled at Stanford University in California to study a Ph.D. in energy physics, but in just about two days, he dropped out of college and launched his first company, Zip2 Corporation in 1995.

