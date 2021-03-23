Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks About Aliens And UFO Sightings

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday expressed his opinion about alien sightings in the past couple of decades, mocking the quality of videos getting worse by every passing year despite the availability of better cameras. Musk, who is known for his passion for interplanetary missions, took to Twitter on March 23, where he posted a graph comparing how camera resolution has gradually become better over time, while the footage quality of UFO sightings has remained constant.

Musk questioning the existence of intelligent life beyond Earth may annoy many conspiracy theorists given that his earlier remarks about aliens were always pushing forward their agenda. Musk had once tweeted, “I’m an alien”, enough to excite those who would go as far as to organize and storm Area 51, a US military base, in order to verify whether the government is really conducting research on aliens. Yes, that happened. Take a look at how netizens reacted to Musk's recent post and what they think about aliens. The reactions are mixed!

If ET's have better tech than we do, no amount of tech we use can record them well & ET tech could circumvent our attempts to record them at all.This portrayal is a washed up cliche/stereotype.Using this graph to get clicks shows how ignorant U really R on the phenom.@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0KRu627ph9 — The Chant Hannah Show (@CHANTHANNAH1) March 23, 2021

So are you saying that without a 4k image that aliens dont exist?? That is bullshit! You know damn well that aliens are real. — Covent (@ChrisCovent) March 23, 2021

It's all about perspective, from our perspective here on earth there are no aliens, or at least none that we have ever officially encountered. When you take your space ship to Mars you will be an Alien to that planet, for sure. — Nick Paterakis (@PaterakisNick) March 23, 2021

This is why UFO footage is always blurry. pic.twitter.com/Hg10MDhFum — Eh Bee Family (@EhBeeFamily) March 23, 2021

How about this one:

Out of the blue wide sky of planet earth, that seems unlimited in the eyes of the son of man...the mf aliens decided only to appear above the U.S



ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ — Abdulaziz (@Eng_zh) March 23, 2021

Do aliens exist?

There are many contradicting arguments in the world of science, where experts do and don’t believe that life could exist outside Earth. Some suggest that life could be a possibility on other planets but in the form of microbes and other microscopic organisms. There is no conclusive evidence yet to prove the existence of life beyond Earth and hence the scientific community dismisses the phenomenon of unidentified objects.

UFO sightings

Several reports have emerged in the recent past that the US Defence Department is withholding footage of UFO sightings. The classified documents, which are currently in possession of the US intelligence community, reportedly have evidence of UFO sightings. Last year, a never-seen-before picture of a suspected UFO was leaked after the existence of two Pentagon reports on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' (UAP) emerged. As per reports, Pentagon has several such videos and images of suspected UFOs, which are being examined by experts to verify the truth.

Leaked photo from Pentagon UFO task force shows silver cube hovering over the Atlantic https://t.co/L7fLwgc2CQ pic.twitter.com/elkhDyaL6j — Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) December 4, 2020

(Image Credit: AP/Pixabay)