Elon Musk Shares Pic Of His 6-wheeled Golden Car, Netizens Say 'it's A Game'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is known for his funny memes, has left his followers more confused than usual. While taking to Twitter, Musk on April 3 shared an image of a golden convertible with six tyres and detailed artwork on it and wrote that the man inside in a cowboy hat is actually him in his “sick new car”. The tweet has taken the internet by storm but has also left netizens confused as they accused Musk of "misusing his wealth" and "not positively impacting lives of others". Check out the post below:

Since shared, although the post has garnered more than 242,000 likes, it has, however, left several internet users confused as they tried to ascertain whether the tech billionaire had actually purchased the flashy new car. One user wrote, “No offence Elon Musk but I don't see what's special abt ur new car, that's a misuse of ur wealth cos it's a vanity & doesn't positively impact on the lives of others; Use ur wealth to help people”. Another added, “Honestly not going to even try to decipher this one”.

‘It’s a game…’

The mystery was, however, unravelled by other users who revealed that the picture is actually a screenshot from a video game Cyberpunk 2077. One user even explained that Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt. Another asked Musk to share his collection.

You need to get all of them and show us your sick collection, Elon ðŸ¤œðŸ¤›



Did you try Makigai MaiMai P126 already? pic.twitter.com/gwLyeX19Iq — PaweÅ‚ Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 3, 2021

For anybody who doesn’t get it this is from cyberpunk it’s a quest where you fist fight some guy and his wife wants him to stop fighting so you need to beat him to convince him to stop and if you win you can get a choice to take his car and take the money from the fight or (1/2) — pok3mn (@p0k3mn_) April 4, 2021

It’s ok, we could be rolling in a rocket, no? pic.twitter.com/Gam3Hip8ir — Space Man (@youshouldcare2) April 4, 2021

It really says something ab cyberpunk2077’s graphics that everyone hella salty thinking this is real ðŸ˜‚ — Michael (@michael_milem) April 4, 2021

ha ha ha that's awesome, too funny — Choice Environment (@choiceenvironme) April 4, 2021

The fact that so many people believe it is a photo proves that @CDPROJEKTRED does an amazing job designing a game ^^. This is a game, not the real world.

You are blaming someone for buying a car —in a game—

Wake up — Pierre Sempéré (@PierreSempere) April 4, 2021

It's a game dude, cyberpunk 2077. If you can't tell a game from reality then idk what to say — New Home (@1TheRedDot1) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Musk is known to be a cyberpunk genre enthusiast. On April 4, he also shared another cyberpunk genre meme. Here’s what he shared:

No it doesn’t hurt at all ðŸ©¸ pic.twitter.com/NnL6o1si0V — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2021

