Elon Musk Shares Pic Of His 6-wheeled Golden Car, Netizens Say 'it's A Game'

While taking to Twitter, Elon Musk shared an image of a golden convertible with six tyres and detailed artwork on it and said "me in my sick new car".

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is known for his funny memes, has left his followers more confused than usual. While taking to Twitter, Musk on April 3 shared an image of a golden convertible with six tyres and detailed artwork on it and wrote that the man inside in a cowboy hat is actually him in his “sick new car”. The tweet has taken the internet by storm but has also left netizens confused as they accused Musk of "misusing his wealth" and "not positively impacting lives of others". Check out the post below:

Since shared, although the post has garnered more than 242,000 likes, it has, however, left several internet users confused as they tried to ascertain whether the tech billionaire had actually purchased the flashy new car. One user wrote, “No offence Elon Musk but I don't see what's special abt ur new car, that's a misuse of ur wealth cos it's a vanity & doesn't positively impact on the lives of others; Use ur wealth to help people”. Another added, “Honestly not going to even try to decipher this one”. 

‘It’s a game…’ 

The mystery was, however, unravelled by other users who revealed that the picture is actually a screenshot from a video game Cyberpunk 2077. One user even explained that Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt. Another asked Musk to share his collection. 

Meanwhile, Musk is known to be a cyberpunk genre enthusiast. On April 4, he also shared another cyberpunk genre meme. Here’s what he shared: 

(Image: AP/Twitter)
 

 

 

