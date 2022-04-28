Elon Musk Shares Tweet Offering To Buy McDonald's & 'fix' Their Ice Cream; Netizens React

Tech entrepreneur and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has been making headlines since he bought an over 9% stake in microblogging platform, Twitter, and then subsequently finalising an over $44 billion deal to buy out the social media platform.

Additionally, Musk has always been noted for his quirky tweets and avid social presence on the micro-blogging platform. On Thursday, Musk created a social media buzz after he posted a picture of an old tweet where he expressed his willingness to buy fast-food giant McDonald's in order to "fix" their ice cream.

The original tweet by the 50-year-old said," Now, I am going to buy McDonald's and fix all of their ice-creams." Musk's tweet was highlighted on the occasion of what netizens' are calling a "billionaire shopping spree." Musk shared the cropped image of the tweet, and wrote, "Listen, I can't do miracles."

'At least he knows his limitations', Netizens react

While netizens believe that the tweet was made on a lighter note, there is no argument about why it cannot be a potential deal. The said tweet amassed 26.7k comments and 715k likes. It was also quote tweeted over 78k times. Some Twitteratis did agree with Musk and shared their views on food served by McDonald's.

Netizens also speculated what else could be on the multi-billionaire's shopping list, including Facebook. Some advised Musk to buy McDonald's just in case to contribute to mitigating world hunger. Last but not the least, quite a few encouraged his humour while mocking him. "At he knows he has limitations," a netizen said. Take a look at some amusing comments.

Ending hunger and homelessness in the United States instead of buying Twitter would be a good start. — David Leavitt @ PAX EAST (@David_Leavitt) April 28, 2022

Best tweet. Went to mcD for the first time in quite a while. Got a sausage burrito. Nothing but dough. Yuk https://t.co/nyHa5yCB17 — David Keith (@john316stonec90) April 28, 2022

I mean ... at least he knows he has limitations. https://t.co/M0qgCYOqhB — Jessie Zimmer (@jessielzimmer) April 28, 2022

Coca-Cola next on the list, Musk quips

Musk posted a series of Twitter posts on what could be his next purchase. While the world is already on the edge of its seat waiting for the potential changes in Twitter after a myriad of unofficial surveys Musk conducted online, he dropped another bomb saying multinational beverage giant Coca-Cola might be his next target. "Next, I am buying Coca-Cola to put cocaine back in," the business tycoon quipped.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Netizens, however, did not back down on making further suggestions. One with an interesting Twitter handle asked Musk to buy his/her "country's foreign debt" since their "country won't be able to pay it back...neither will our children or their children."

Another even asked the private spacecraft owner to buy the IRS and "abolish taxes." Last but not the least, one asked Musk to consider buying FC Barcelona.

Taken at face value, the tweet was an obvious joke since Musk apparently added the "cocaine" part to amuse himself with haters' comments. However, Musk's idea of buying Twitter was flagged on the microblogging platform and was considered a random post until it turned out to be true. However, as huge as the Twitter deal was, Coca-Cola is no less in the market with a cap standing at $284 billion.

The tweets presumably made as a joke could infuriate Coca-Cola and McDonald's. In the meantime, Musk has continued to interact with his followers about what developments he could bring to the platform. "Twitter DMs should have end-to-end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages," he suggested. He has left netizens hanging on the "maximum fun" he wishes to engage in as of now.

(Image: AP/PTI)