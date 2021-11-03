Elon Musk Tweets Cryptic Chinese Poem, Keeps Followers Guessing Over Mysterious Post

Elon Musk is notorious for sharing cryptic tweets that set the internet on fire. He's now doing it in a different language. On November 1, Monday night, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted old Chinese poetry. Musk's post headlined "Humankind," includes a Chinese poem known as the 'Quatrain of Seven Steps.' It's unclear what allusion Musk was making. The poem, which is well-known in China, is about a quarrel between brothers.

Elon Musk's mysterious tweet in Chinese

It's sometimes credited to Cao Zhi, the son of an ancient Chinese commander who lived during the Three Kingdoms period (220 to 280 AD). Cao's elder brother, a newly minted king, is said to have been envious of Cao's abilities. Suspecting that his brother was attempting to overthrow his throne, the monarch made him write a poem in the time it took him to take seven steps. The English translation of the Chinese Poem is as follow:

"Beanstalks are burned to cook beans

The beans weep in the pot

We grow from the same root

Why should we boil each other with such impatience?"

Humankind

煮豆燃豆萁

豆在釜中泣

本是同根生

相煎何太急 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

Elon Musk's tweet drew a lot of attention from both Western and Chinese social media users. On November 2, Tuesday, it was trending on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform.

'Headline not accurate', says WFP Leader in response to Musk's tweet

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, sparked a heated dispute on Twitter about how 2% of his total wealth, or $6 billion, would 'solve' the world's hunger, as suggested by the World Food Program (WFP) on CNN, and the WFP leader responded on Sunday, saying: "headline not accurate." The World Food Programme's Executive Director, David Beasley, stated that Musk's fortune will "Avoid geopolitical instability, mass migration, and save 42 million people on the verge of starvation." He went on to say that $6 billion will put a stop to the 'extraordinary crisis and perfect storm' caused by the COVID, conflicts, and global climate crises.

Musk had previously volunteered to sell Tesla stocks in order to contribute to the elimination of global hunger after a United Nations official stated in a televised interview that just 2% of Musk's wealth might solve global hunger problems. Earlier this month, the 2021 Global Hunger Index forecasts revealed that the globe as a whole, including 47 nations, in particular, will fail to attain a low level of hunger by 2030 due to three of the most destructive forces fueling hunger—conflict, climate change, and the COVID pandemic.

(Image: AP)