Elon Musk Unhappy With Bill Gates? Tesla CEO's Cryptic Meme On Gates Sparks Speculations

Space X CEO Elon Musk always remains in the spotlight for his space research projects and his social media presence, as the tech mogul often shares bizarre memes and cryptic posts which claims a massive fandom of its own. Now, the Tesla owner is once again creating headlines, however, this time for trolling Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Twitter. On Saturday, Musk took to the microblogging platform and shared an image of Bill Gates, which he compared with an emoticon of a pregnant man. Sharing the post, Musk wrote, "in case you need to lose a b**** fast."

It is difficult to interpret what Musk meant while he attempted to mock the Microsoft founder, however, the post makes it clear that the Tesla boss is not happy with Gates.

Elon Musk mocks Bill Gates on Twitter

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022



On Twitter, a user going by the name Whole Mars Catalog shared a post that displayed an alleged conversation between the two billionaires. According to the post, the Microsoft co-founder met with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to discuss an array of topics including philanthropy and climate change. According to the tweet, Musk asked whether Gates had a half-billion-dollar-short position in Tesla Inc. The post further claimed that Gates responded to Musk by saying that he had not closed it out, and Musk, in response, asked Gates to "get lost." However, at the end of the tweet, the user wrote, "No idea if this is true."

So apparently Bill Gates hit up @elonmusk to discuss “philanthropy on climate change” but Elon asked if he still had a half billion dollar short position on $TSLA.



Bill said he hasn’t closed it out, so Elon told him to get lost. No idea if this is true lol pic.twitter.com/iuHkDG3bAd — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) April 22, 2022

Musk jokingly responded to the development, stating that he did not leak the details of the conversation to the media (New York Times). He further added the NYT must have managed to grab that the screenshot of the conversation through friends of friends.

In a subsequent tweet, Musk wrote, "I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had a half-billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it's not exactly top secret."

Yeah, but I didn’t leak it to NYT. They must have got it through friends of friends.



I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it’s not exactly top secret. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

Elon Musk vs Bill Gates

Reports suggest that Musk and Gates seemed to be involved in the war of words since 2021. The Tesla CEO claims that the Microsoft co-founder was betting on Tesla in the stock market. So, Gates' alleged shorting of Tesla's stock (TSLA) has become popular. For the unversed, in the capital market, "shorting" or "short selling" means selling a security at a given price without possessing it and buying it again at a lower price. It is also known as "short selling."

Image: AP