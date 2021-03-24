Elon Musk's Tesla Starts Accepting Bitcoin As Payment Method, Netizens Say 'consider Doge'

As Elon Musk announced that “you can now buy Tesla car with Bitcoin”, netizens flooded the comment section urging the “Technoking” to consider Dogecoin as well. On March 24, Musk said that his company is only using “internal & open software” and “operates Bitcoin nodes directly”. He also added that the cryptocurrency paid to automaker will be retained as Bitcoin and not converted to “fiat currency”.

Musk is ‘doing God’s work’

It is worth mentioning that Tesla had converted $1.5 billion to Bitcoin and now the company is ready to offer it as a payment method in the continental US. Following Musk’s tweets, while some internet users were elated to hear the news, others, however, wanted to know if Tesla accepted the Internet’s favourite currency. One user even wrote, “I really can’t wait for Elon Musk tweet ‘You can now buy a Tesla with Dogecoin’”.

Well, that settles it,



Tesla's are the new Lambo — Jeff Kirdeikis (@JeffKirdeikis) March 24, 2021

Please consider Doge my lordðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/ns1vL7ofQ5 — Hiren Thakkar (@thehirenthakkar) March 24, 2021

I cannot even buy bitcoin forget about Tesla ðŸ˜­ — Niraj R Shuklaa ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Nir_shu) March 24, 2021

You‘re doing God‘s work ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Cryptocito | YouTuber ðŸŽ¥ (@Cryptocito) March 24, 2021

Ok now do dogecoin — dan nguyen (@dancow) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Musk informed that the “pay by Bitcoin” capability will also be available outside the US later this year. It is worth noting that Tesla is investing in digital assets to provide more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on cash. Musk himself even helped in the surge of bitcoin's market value after he tweeted how investing in cryptocurrency is not a bad idea.

Last month, when Musk changed his Twitter biography to just '#bitcoin', the stocks of the cryptocurrency jumped as much as 20 per cent. Bitcoin was invented in 2009 by an unknown person or persons and has no single administration to control it, unlike physical currencies, which are controlled by central banks all over the world. Bitcoin has become hugely popular among the masses in the last couple of years, before which it was only known by a select group of people.