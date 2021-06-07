'Embarrassing': Philippines Woman Orders Fried Chicken, Receives 'deep Fired Towels'

A woman in the Philippines was delivered deep-fried ‘towels’ instead of the fried chicken meal that she ordered online during the late delivery, which has left the customers of the popular food chain outlet aghast on the Internet. Alique Perez told local press that she was devastated by the incident where Jollibee, a Filipino multinational chain of fast-food restaurants, was served “something really disturbing” in place of the regular meal that she had ordered for her son. The shocked and annoyed once a long-standing customer took to Facebook and explained the misogyny.

“Just something that frustrated me this late. We had Jollibee delivered via grab. Ordered chicken for my son, while I was trying to get him a bite, I found it super hard to even slice, the aggravated woman wrote in a Facebook post. She continued, that she tried “opening it up with my hands and to my surprise a deep-fried towel. This is really disturbing…” Perez was extremely angry at the contents of her order, as she added: “How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it?? The woman also added that she had initially never believed that the customers who jotted lengthy posts complaining about strange orders that they received, but now she could relate to the inconvenience caused to them.

Jollibee orders probe

“So disgusting and embarrassing... to think that you’re even branched in BGC [Bonifacio Global City]. There’s a first for everything. And this has been the worst first! Calming myself down for this... But WTH,” the woman further continued. She said that the “Essence of the towel contaminated the oil and the batter from the supplier so how many chickenjoys are affected? We won’t know..”In the post the showed woman shared the battered blue towels and her billing invoice that portrayed £6.83/$9.69 USD as the cost of the order. In response to the woman’s complaint, Jollibee released a statement saying that the company was “deeply concerned” and has “conducted a thorough investigation of the incident.” The food chain also ordered the branch in Philippines to shut down for 3 days as the probe into the matter was underway.

