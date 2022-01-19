Emirates Recreates Viral Burj Khalifa Commercial But This Time Featuring A380 Airplane Too

Last year, Emirates Airlines astonished the world when they placed a woman on top of the Burj Khalifa in one of the most magnificent advertisements in recent memory. They now have a new advertisement that has gone viral on the internet, driving netizens insane. The latest one includes stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik, along with an A380 plane. She is spotted on top of the world's highest building as the enormous plane performs a spin around, dressed as an Emirates cabin crew member.

The airlines shared the advertisement on Twitter with caption, "We did it again…only better! Watch behind the scenes to see how we took our A380 for a spin around the @BurjKhalifa for the making of our new advertisement."

We did it again…only better! Watch behind the scenes to see how we took our A380 for a spin around the @BurjKhalifa for the making of our new advertisement. pic.twitter.com/cnjeeHc7VO — Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 17, 2022

A skydiver and yoga instructor, Smith-Ludwik is also seen clutching flashcards. The first one says, "I’m still here." As the large aeroplane approaches, she continues to change the cards, and one of them says, "Finally, here come my friends." The jet flew past Smith-Ludvik with special Dubai Expo-themed stickers, displaying the gorgeous village below. The advertisement has once again blown off people's minds. The clip concludes with her waving at the plane as the camera zooms out again.

"The world’s greatest show brings friends together on top of the world’s tallest building. Enjoy a free Expo 2020 Dubai day pass with every ticket. Fly Emirates, Fly Better," the airlines said in a tweet announcing the new commercial.

The magnificent ad by the airlines enticing tourists to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), specifically the Dubai Expo, struck netizens in awe in August last year. Smith-Ludvik stunned the globe by standing atop the world's tallest building's terrace with a card that read, "Fly Better." Emirates has also published a behind-the-scenes video, as it did the previous time, exposing some of the intricacies of the shoot.

Advertisement garnered mixed responses from netizens

Although the final product appears to be smooth, Emirates disclosed that the movie was recorded following careful planning by its pilots and other experts. Another difficult part of the shoot was that the massive aircraft was only flown at a speed of 145 knots, which was very slow for an A380. They also stated that, despite the fact that the aircraft appeared to be closer, it was actually 0.5 miles distant zooming in to emphasise how far away the pilots were. The majority of people stated they felt goosebumps while watching the video, others questioned whether such carbon emissions were acceptable solely for a commercial.

