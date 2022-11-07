With every passing day, millions of videos are uploaded on the internet, but only a few manage to touch netizens' hearts. One such video recently surfaced on the internet, which featured an emotional bond between a daughter and her parents.

A video of a father dropping her daughter to college is currently winning hearts on the internet. The video rightly captures a father's emotions before dropping his daughter to college. The emotional video was shared by an Instagram user named Preksha, which garnered over 10.5 million views and 1 million likes.

Sharing the video, the IG user revealed that her parents were dropping her off at her dream college. As they roamed around the college campus, she saw tears rolling down her father's eyes as he was overwhelmed with emotions. She added that her father was proud of her and his emotions reminded her of all her hard work and sacrifices that he made to make her dream come true. Preksha further thanked her parents and expressed her love for them.

She wrote, "They were dropping me off at 'our' dream destination Miranda House College, Delhi University. It was my first day so we were just exploring the campus and suddenly i noticed tears rolling down my father's eyes. He was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions. The fact that his jigar ka tukda will be living far away from him was a bitter truth too. But those tears told me that all the sacrifices i made, all the hard work i did, each and everything i did to achieve this dream was all worth it in the end. All i can say is i can do anything to see your smiley faces and sparkling eyes! Thankyou mumma papa!! I love you."

Netizens react to the video

The clip caught the attention of actor Rohit Saraf who was seemingly overwhelmed after watching it. He wrote, "This is the best video on the internet. Love this so so much. Congratulations!!!!!!!!" Ayush Mehra also wrote, "So pure big hugssss to all three of you." An IG user penned, "I had tears in my eyes watching this! Many many congratulations and welcome to Miranda House."

Image: Instagram/@pre.xsha