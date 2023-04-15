Employee In China Wins 365 Days Paid Leave At Company's Lucky Draw, Netizens Stunned

In the era of increased work pressure and stress, taking a short leave or sabbatical from work for better mental and physical health has become a need. However, an employee in China's Shenzen has left everyone stunned by winning 365 days of paid leave at his company's annual dinner party.

A video has surfaced on Chinese social media platforms that feature the 'lucky employee,' reportedly in a manager position in his company, holding a huge cheque that reads, "365 days of paid leave". According to reports, the man won the prize in a lucky draw held by his company.

The lucky draw event organised by the company had both prizes and penalties. Getting the jackpot prize of annual paid leave wasn't easy, but luck favoured the employee. In the video, a company employee named Chen is heard saying that the jackpot prize winner asked several times if the prize was real.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown, the company dinner was organised for the first time in three years. Along these lines, the company came up with an idea to organise a lucky draw event and include jackpot prizes. According to Chen, the employee will be asked if he would like to encash the prize or enjoy his paid leave.

Netizens stunned, asks for 'vacancies in company'

After the video was posted on social media platforms, it pushed the internet into shock with some users asking if this was an 'April fool' prank on the employee while others asked for vacancies in the said company. A user, while replying to the video, said, "Now the real question is, what will he be doing with all that free time?"

Another user wrote, "After a year if I come back and feel that I can't continue (in the company), I'll change jobs. Besides, the work experience (I acquire) will still be legitimate." Yet another user mentioned, "Obsessed with this guy in Shenzhen today, who's won 365 days of paid holiday leave during a lottery at his company's annual meeting. They even presented him with a fake cheque.”